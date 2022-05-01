What grade would you give the Packers' 2022 draft class?

The Green Bay Packers selected 11 new players over three days during the 2022 NFL draft.

Linebacker Quay Walker. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. Receiver Christian Watson. Offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. Receiver Romeo Doubs. Offensive lineman Zach Tom. Edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare. Safety Tariq Carpenter. Defensive lineman Jonathan Ford. Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker. Receiver Samori Toure.

Two front-seven players in the first round, three wide receivers, three offensive linemen, depth at edge rusher and some special teams help.

What grade would you give the Packers for the team’s work during the draft?

