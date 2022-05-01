Amarion Nimmers commits to Iowa basketball as preferred walk-on

Amarion Nimmers, a 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Rock Island High School in Illinois, announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on.

Nimmers had an offer from Eastern Illinois. Drake, Illinois, Illinois-Chicago, North Dakota, Northeastern, Pennsylvania and South Dakota were also all showing interest in Nimmers.

The Chicago Sun Times’ Joe Henricksen listed Nimmers as his biggest Illinois senior stock riser .

The Rock Island guard was an afterthought after playing very little off the bench for the Illinois Wolves in the spring and summer on the AAU circuit. But he was a star all winter long, earning Division I offers and interest. The 6-2 guard was a record-setting player at a school with a long and established basketball history. He broke the single season record for points in a season with 744 and single-game record with 45. He also finished as the second all-time leading scorer in school history with 1,369. – Henricksen, Chicago Sun Times.

According to The Gazette’s Mike Hlas , Nimmers averaged 23.9 points per game last season with Rock Island. Nimmers joins a pair of incoming freshmen for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa signed point guard Dasonte Bowen out of the Brewster Academy in Massachusetts and shooting guard Josh Dix out of Council Bluffs. ESPN ranked Bowen as a four-star point guard, the No. 23 point guard nationally and the top player from the state of Illinois.

247Sports , On3 and Rivals all rank Bowen as a three-star point guard. Rivals rated Bowen as the No. 145 player nationally and the No. 37 point guard, while 247Sports ranked Bowen as the No. 148 player nationally, the No. 23 point guard and the second-ranked player from Massachusetts.

Dix is a consensus three-star recruit. 247Sports listed Dix as the No. 145 player nationally, the No. 20 shooting guard and the top player from Iowa. Rivals ranked Dix as the No. 148 player overall and the No. 38 shooting guard. ESPN rated Dix as the No. 56 shooting guard and the No. 3 player from Iowa.

