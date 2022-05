SPRINGDALE, Wash. — One by one, the firefighters pour the diesel-gasoline mix out of their big red drip torches and set the forest aflame. They start a tidy line of small fires first, then fan out, lighting up slash piles and dead brush here and there. The woods get warm. Sap crackles and pops. Within minutes the bright green hillside is covered in wind-blown waves of light gray smoke.

