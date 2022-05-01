ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granit Xhaka reveals he is ready to be Arsenal captain again after being stripped of armband following fan backlash

By Ian Tuckey
 4 days ago
GRANIT XHAKA is ‘ready’ to skipper Arsenal again – two years after losing the role following a huge fall-out with fans.

The in-form midfielder believes mutual love has been restored after ‘absolute hate’ from Gunners’ supporters led to an infamous confrontation when he was substituted in October 2019.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka has put the 'hate' behind him and says he would be happy to skipper the Gunners again Credit: Getty

Xhaka, 29, seemed likely to leave the club but claims he is now once more a leader on the pitch ‘without the armband’ and would happily take the captaincy again.

The Swiss superstar said he reached ‘boiling point’ 21 months ago after receiving threats to maim him and kill his wife, plus fans hoping his daughter got cancer.

And when he was booed at the Emirates after being taken off in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace, he cupped his ear, took his shirt off and went straight down the tunnel.

Then-manager Unai Emery axed Xhaka as skipper and urged him to apologise.

The ex-Borussia Monchengladbach anchorman responded by saying he’d got ‘carried away’ and had ‘disrespected’ fans.

Now, though, a transformed Xhaka is enjoying one of his best seasons in six years with Arsenal.

And asked about the captaincy by Sky Sports, he said: “I will never say never. I was not ready for that again.

"A captain of Arsenal can be without an armband and I am trying to lead the game and the players without the armband.

“But if tomorrow someone from the football club comes and asks if I want to take it I will be here because I know I am ready again to do it.”

Of his lowpoint in 2019, he added: “After this happened people were telling me this is not hate, but for me this was absolutely hate.

"I know what hate is and I know what is love and what is between this. This was not in between, it was not love it was hate.

“I have had very positive feedback from the fans and from social media and I was very proud of myself.

“You don't get a lot of players talking about this, being very open, they are scared for the future.

“For me, it was the perfect time. You still have people that say you won't change our opinion but that is fine, the most important thing is how I feel and that is very good.”

