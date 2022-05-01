Pittsburgh Marathon 2022: Start time and route

AFTER a 2-year hiatus, the Pittsburgh Marathon has returned to the streets of Pennsylvania.

The marathon includes a long list of musical line-ups.

The Pittsburgh Marathon is in partnership with a number of businesses like Dick's Sporting Goods

When is the Pittsburgh Marathon?

The Pittsburgh Marathon started on April 29, 2022, and is set to end on Sunday, May 1.

On Saturday, April 30, the marathon held the annual Pet Walk, Toddler Trot, Kids' Marathon, and 5K race.

The last day of the event will include the full marathon, the half-marathon, and the marathon relay.

Many of the participants in the races choose to 'Run For A Reason' by raising money for various charities including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, the Alzheimer's Association, and more.

What is the route and start time for the Pittsburgh Marathon?

Road closures in the downtown area began on Friday, April 29 at noon and will continue throughout Sunday, May 1 in the afternoon.

The neighborhoods affected include:

The South Side

North Side

Shadyside

Homewood

Highland Park

Friendship

Lawrenceville

The Strip District

Oakland

Who will be performing at the Pittsburgh Marathon?

The Pittsburgh Marathon will hold a number of feel-good concerts for the general public, as well as a myriad of lineups and cheer groups throughout the course for participants to enjoy along their journey to the finish line.

Here are a few of the groups performing:

The Maverick Hodads

Neostem

The Altered Egos

Just JJ - Acoustic

Silver Trout Novelty Dot

Better Think Twice

DJ Spidey

The Optimists

The following cheer groups will also be present:

Urban Impact

Allegheny Center Alliance Church

Dance and Be Fit & PGH Line Dancers

Steel City Greyhounds

Highland Park Community Council

Who has partnered up with the Pittsburgh Marathon?

The Pittsburgh Marathon is in partnership with a number of businesses and organizations most notably including fan favorites like:

Dick's Sporting Goods

FedEx

iHeart Media

