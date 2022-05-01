ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Alonzo Addae receives NFL rookie mini camp invite

By Ryan Decker
WTRF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia safety, and Gold and Blue Nation intern, Alonzo Addae has received a rookie mini camp invite from the Arizona Cardinals, according to Endurance Management. Addae will report to the post-draft mini camp soon to compete for a chance to return to the...

www.wtrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

AP source: Browns plan to hire Eagles’ VP Raiche as an exec

CLEVELAND (AP)The Cleveland Browns intend to hire Catherine Raiche, who is currently an executive with the Eagles, as a high-ranking member of the front office, a person familiar with the team’s plans told the Associated Press on Tuesday night. Raiche previously worked with Browns general manager Andrew Berry in...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

Jaysean Paige re-signs with Best Virginia for TBT

Jaysean Paige returns to TBT after a big season in the pros. One of West Virginia’s best scoring threats of the last decade is making his return to The Basketball Tournament in 2022. Best Virginia announced Tuesday that it signed Jaysean Paige to its squad for TBT 2022 as...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Focus#American Football#Wvu#Gold And Blue Nation#The Arizona Cardinals#Endurance Management#Mountaineers
WTRF

Tigers, Pirates prepare to squeeze two-game series into twin bill

This week’s series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers has been reduced to one busy day. Steady rain forced the postponement of Tuesday’s night game. Both games of the series in Detroit will be played on Wednesday as a straight doubleheader. A lack of timely hits and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

Reds try to shake off dreadful start as Pirates visit

The Cincinnati Reds hope a return home will result in a change of fortune as they open a four-game weekend series against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night. The Reds are not just battling the opposition — they’re up against history as they try to awaken from the club’s worst-ever start.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF

Pirates beat up Tigers’ bullpen to split doubleheader

DETROIT (AP)Bryan Reynolds doubled in Pittsburgh’s two-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 to split Wednesday’s doubleheader. The Tigers won the first game 3-2 with the help of two key errors by the Pirates. ”We pitched well enough to win two games today, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

Mazey on Manoah: “I knew he was that type of guy”

Manoah's domination of the big leagues is no surprise to his college skipper. When Randy Mazey got back from an evening of fishing on Tuesday, he did what few baseball coaches can: turn on a Major League Baseball game to watch his former ace pitch against the New York Yankees.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF

Texas at WVU baseball: Probable starters, game times and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Mountaineers are back at home for the weekend as they get set to host the Texas Longhorns. West Virginia’s bats were on fire in Kansas this weekend, smashing 10 homers as the Mountaineers won its third Big 12 series of the season over the Jayhawks. Next week, though, they have a big test when they welcome the biggest bats in the league to the Mon’ in the struggling — but still formidable — Texas Longhorns. Will West Virginia take the ‘Horns down, just like they’ve done throughout their time in the Big 12? Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through WVU’s exciting three-game series against KU, then look ahead to what is sure to be a fireworks display at a packed house in Morgantown to start May. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Jasir Cox makes it official with WVU football

2021 (Sr.) – North Dakota State. Named All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team. Started 14 games at linebacker, helping the Bison win the 2021 NCAA FCS National Championship. Missed the NCAA second round playoff game due to illness. Finished the year as NDSU’s third-leading tackler with 58 tackles, three...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy