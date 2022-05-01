Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

Doubting that Max Scherzer is intense is like doubting that the sky is blue. But if anyone wasn’t sure, Scherzer showed off his intensity on Tuesday. With Scherzer’s New York Mets hosting the Atlanta Braves, Scherzer was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning. Something might seem off there. After all, if the Mets are the home team, Scherzer isn’t pitching in the bottom of an inning. With the universal DH, he wasn’t hitting, either. So, what happened? Well, it gets funnier. Not only was Scherzer not active as a pitcher or hitter at the time of his ejection but he wasn’t playing in the game, at all.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO