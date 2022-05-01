Austin Nola catching for Padres on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been scratched from Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Molina has been scratched from Tuesday's starting lineup. Andrew Knizner will retain his spot behind the plate and catch for right-hander Dakota Hudson. Knizner will bat sixth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Travis Demeritte has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. The Braves included Demeritte in the initial lineup, but he was later seen walking out of the clubhouse with a trainer on Wednesday morning. The cause of the scratch is unknown at this time. Guillermo Heredia is now starting in right field and batting ninth.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Rendon will start at third base on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Michael Wacha and Boston. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rendon for 11.5 FanDuel points...
Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Castro will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston and bat eighth versus right-hander Matt Brash and Seattle. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 9.2 FanDuel points on...
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Kyle Bradish on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Bundy and the Twins. Anthony Bemboom moves to the bench. numberFire's models project 7.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Kiermaier will start in center field on Thursday and bat ninth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Brett Phillips moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiermaier for 8.3 FanDuel points...
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Diaz will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Matt Brash and Seattle. Jeremy Pena moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 7.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Buxton will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nick Gordon starting in left field. Gordon will bat sixth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Gordon for 7.6 FanDuel...
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kepler will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trevor Larnach starting in right field. Larnach will bat fourth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Larnach for 11.3 FanDuel...
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Kelly will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jose Herrera catching for left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Herrera will bat ninth versus right-hander Elieser Hernandez and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Herrera for...
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Culberson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brad Miller starting at third base. Miller will bat eighth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Miller for 7.2...
San Diego Padres outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will start in right field on Thursday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 8.2 FanDuel points...
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rojas will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Avisail Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 10.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Tapia will take over in right field after Vinny Capra was rested against right-hander Aaron Civale. numberFire's models project Tapia to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Maldonado will make his 19th appearance at catcher after Jason Castro received the night off against lefty Tarik Skubal. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 6.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is starting in Thursday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Naylor will operate first base after Owen Miller was given a breather against right-hander Jose Berrios. numberFire's models project Naylor to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
The St. Louis Cardinals placed starting pitcher Steven Matz on the bereavement list. Players are required to spend 3-7 days on the bereavement list. Matz's next start is tentatively scheduled for Saturday versus the San Francisco Giants, but that could be pushed back. The left-hander started on Monday versus the Kansas City Royals and threw six scoreless innings while not walking a batter for the second time this season.
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Zack Collins is starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Collins will handle designated hitting duties after George Springer was left on the bench against right-hander Aaron Civale. numberFire's models project Collins to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Cleveland Guardians utility-man Richie Palacios is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Palacios will man left field after Oscar Mercado was benched at home against right-hander Jose Berrios. numberFire's models project Palacios to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
