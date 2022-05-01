ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: UNC Basketball Player Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Hladik
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNC basketball shooting guard Kerwin Walton has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports. A 6-foot-5 former four-star recruit, Walton started 20 games as a freshman in 2020-21, averaging 8.2 points in 21.0 minutes per appearance. He also connected...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC wing lands prediction for Creighton

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program thought their roster was pretty much set here in early May with the focus shifting to offseason workouts and then practices in the Fall. But Davis and the Tar Heels were a bit shocked when Kerwin Walton announced he was heading to the transfer portal on Sunday. Walton will leave UNC after two seasons and already a favorite to land him has emerged. The Creighton Bluejays have landed a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports to be the team Walton ends up with. National recruiting analyst Travis Branham logged that prediction on Monday, giving them their lone prediction. For Walton, finding playing time this season was tough. He was coming off a good freshman season in which he was UNC’s best perimeter shooter and while he played a lot early on, he eventually fell behind in the rotation as the season went on Finding a spot that he can come in and play right away is ideal and Creighton may offer him the best shot at that. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Look: Coach Cal Reacts To Assistant Leaving For Duke

Kentucky head coach John Calipari has lost one of his assistant coaches to Duke. Jai Lucas took a job at Duke where he will be an assistant coach under new head coach Jon Scheyer. Scheyer is replacing Coach K after he wrapped up his final season at Duke. Calipari is...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Look: 1 Major Program's Chances With Arch Manning 'Fading'

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly be losing their grip on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning. Per On3 Sports, the race for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller is down to three teams: Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But, On3's prediction algorithm has Bama's chances fading. Saying that the Longhorns hold a 44.4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot is back on the recruiting trail targeting a former Baylor standout

With the departure of Kerwin Walton, the UNC basketball program now has an open scholarship. Ideally, UNC would love to land a player to play in the post alongside Armando Bacot to play the role that Brady Manek did a year ago. And Bacot himself may have the ideal target. The forward, who announced he was returning for his senior season, was back on Twitter recruiting a potential transfer target. And that target is former Baylor standout Matthew Mayer. Bacot tweeted to Mayer on a quote tweet, telling him that he knows where he needs to go in the transfer portal: @MatthewMayer24 don’t...
WACO, TX
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry speaks out on Gary Payton II’s injury after Dillon Brooks’ ‘foul’

The series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is all tied up. Ja Morant’s crew took Game 2 106-101, and the All-Star guard had a game-high 47 points. The defeat left the Warriors frustrated and concerned, but it wasn’t because they lost a winnable game. It was because Gary Payton II fractured his elbow after being brutally knocked out of the air by Memphis guard Dillon Brooks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James & LaMelo Ball Want The Same Head Coach: Report

Following the NBA regular season, a plethora of teams decided to fire their coaches after lackluster seasons. Among those teams were the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, and a whole host of others. The Hornets and Lakers are certainly the biggest stories as some believe those teams grossly underachieved. The Lakers were especially a shock to NBA fans as they couldn't even make the play-in round despite having guys like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis.
NBA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Was Released On Wednesday

Since the Carolina Panthers signed over a dozen undrafted rookies this year, they needed to create some room on their roster. As a result, they have decided to waive veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. The Panthers announced that they're waiving Hajrullahu on Wednesday. Hajrullahu, 32, was the Panthers' kicker for the...
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Men's Basketball Lands Major Transfer Commitment

The Ohio State Buckeyes just landed a significant transfer portal acquisition. On Wednesday, former Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer to Columbus for his final year of collegiate eligibility. "My next chapter.. THE Ohio State University & Team 124," he wrote. Likekele...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Alabama Might Be Prioritizing Another Quarterback Recruit

Arch Manning's recruitment has drawn college football's brightest spotlight. Alabama isn't the only NCAA juggernaut vying to land the New Orleans prospect from the game's most decorated quarterbacking family. However, the Crimson Tide could have their eyes on another passing prospect from the class of 2023. On the 247Sports Football...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Bru McCoy, Former 5-Star Recruit, Announces Transfer Destination

Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy has announced his decision to join the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2022 season. McCoy, a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal back in January after a season marred by troubling legal issues. Head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee program immediately reached out as potential suitors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

2 Schools Getting 'Most Chatter' For Arch Manning

Two schools are reportedly getting the most "buzz" for five-star quarterback Arch Manning right now. Arch Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country, is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is one of the most hyped quarterback recruits in recent memory. He's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K Video

On Tuesday morning, Duke's official Twitter account posted a video recapping assistant coach Jai Lucas' first day in Durham. It didn't take sports fans very long to notice that Mike Krzyzewski is still getting some work done inside Duke's facility. Coach K recently received a parting gift from Duke's basketball...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Julian Phillips, 2022 Five-Star Recruit, Down To 6 Options

About a week out from his highly-anticipated decision, five-star forward Julian Phillips has reportedly narrowed his options down to six. Per 247Sports' Travis Branham, "Julian Phillips has cut his list to six options - Auburn, Florida State, G League Ignite, OTE, Tennessee and USC." Noting, "[Phillips] will announce his decision...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: ESPN Reaches Extension With Prominent Announcer

ESPN is retaining one of its most prominent announcers. The Worldwide Leader is extending Dave Pasch for another three years. Pasch is well known for his work alongside Bill Walton during college basketball broadcasts. His ability to still maintain some sense of control during Walton's infamous rants has been well documented.
ENTERTAINMENT
