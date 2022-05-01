Breaking: UNC Basketball Player Enters Transfer Portal

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program thought their roster was pretty much set here in early May with the focus shifting to offseason workouts and then practices in the Fall. But Davis and the Tar Heels were a bit shocked when Kerwin Walton announced he was heading to the transfer portal on Sunday. Walton will leave UNC after two seasons and already a favorite to land him has emerged. The Creighton Bluejays have landed a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports to be the team Walton ends up with. National recruiting analyst Travis Branham logged that prediction on Monday, giving them their lone prediction. For Walton, finding playing time this season was tough. He was coming off a good freshman season in which he was UNC’s best perimeter shooter and while he played a lot early on, he eventually fell behind in the rotation as the season went on Finding a spot that he can come in and play right away is ideal and Creighton may offer him the best shot at that. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO