The Outzone in front of Micky’s and BlockParty will be removed on May 16. The streets are crowded. Business is back to pre-COVID all-time highs. New businesses have opened over the past two years. Bottega Louie, Stache, Gym Bar, and Heart have added to the crowds along Santa Monica Blvd. There are fewer cops on the beat and the EPT, the Entertainment Police Team, has not been restored to pre-COVID levels despite the crowds and the many new businesses that have opened.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO