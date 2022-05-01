ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina: Player ratings as Rossoneri take huge step towards Serie A title

By Jude Summerfield
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Player ratings from AC Milan vs Fiorentina in Serie...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Newcastle are considering a move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma in a bid to add goals to the team... with Dutchman having worked with Toon boss Eddie Howe at Bournemouth

Newcastle are tracking Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma as Eddie Howe seeks to add goals to his team this summer. Sportsmail understands the Magpies have watched the 25-year-old in recent weeks and a move to re-unite him with Howe is under consideration. The Magpies boss signed Danjuma for Bournemouth from Club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davide Calabria
Person
Stefano Pioli
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Theo Hernandez
Person
Sandro Tonali
Person
Junior Messias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Fiorentina#Serie A#Curling#Inter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

534
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy