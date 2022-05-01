ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Reminder: Cal Fire Burn Permits Required Starting Today

By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit wants to emphasize the importance of following all burning regulations and ensuring controlled burns do not escape and become wildfires. Residents must remain vigilant while burning. Recent precipitation has...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Fortuna, CA
Eureka, CA
Government
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Controlled Burns#Fire Stations#Le 5#The Cal Fire Humboldt#Del Norte#Cal Fire Facilities#Cal Fire Stations Fortuna#Ncuaqmd#Portal Ncuaqmd Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTVU FOX 2

3.5 magnitude quake strikes in Northern California Saturday

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - An earthquake with a preliminary 3.5 magnitude struck around 11:18 a.m. Saturday in the Geysers in northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered about 19 miles north of Windsor in Sonoma County, at a depth of about two miles, authorities said.
WINDSOR, CA
KXL

Close Call On I-5 In Southern Oregon

ROSEBURG, Ore. — An Oregon State Trooper was assisting a big rig driver on Interstate 5 in Roseburg when a truck clipped both of their vehicles. The vehicles were on the shoulder when a truck goes up onto the driver’s side of the patrol car then smashes into the back of the semi. A time stamp on the video shows April 19th.
ROSEBURG, OR
CBS San Francisco

Two Dead After Truck Careens Off Cliff Into Ocean At Pescadero State Beach

PESCADRO STATE BEACH (CBS SF) — At least two people have died and crews searched for a possible third victim early Saturday in the waters off Pescadero State Beach along the San Mateo County coast. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 2012 Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound Pescadero Creek Road at an unknown speed when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 1. UPDATE: Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff The truck continued through the Pescadero State Beach parking lot, drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff and came to rest upside down partially submerged...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Court Ruling Clears Way For Removal Of Homeless Camps Along California Highways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People who live near downtown Sacramento’s freeways say the homeless camps are getting bigger. “This is the worst it’s been,” said Kelly Morgan, who lives near an encampment. Caltrans crews have swept the homeless from state property in the area before, forcing campers to pick up their belongings and move somewhere else. “It’s probably clear for maybe a week to a month at the most, and then they start creeping back in,” Morgan said. Caltrans says these encampments put public safety at risk and create a danger for drivers. A fire last February was started in a camp under Highway 50...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Condors soar again over Northern California coastal redwoods

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. REDWOOD NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The endangered California condor returned to soar the skies over the state's far northern coast redwood forests on Tuesday for the first time in more than a century. Two captive-bred birds were...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy