Ryan Tannehill faced some criticism over a comment he made about the Tennessee Titans drafting Malik Willis, and LeSean McCoy has added to the backlash. The Titans used a third-round pick on Willis after the former Liberty quarterback tumbled down the draft board. Tannehill was asked by a reporter on Tuesday if he plans to mentor the rookie, and he said that is not his job. Like many others, McCoy disagrees with Tannehill’s mindset. The former Pro Bowl running back wrote in a tweet that you cannot call yourself a good teammate if you are not willing to be a mentor.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO