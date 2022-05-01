Woman facing charges after man is stabbed to death in Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman is in police custody after a man was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in the Hill District.

Pittsburgh police were called around 4 a.m. to Bedford Avenue for a domestic dispute.

Officers found the victim outside of a home, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to his chest but died from his injuries.

The woman, identified as 34-year-old Angela Stewart, is facing homicide charges.