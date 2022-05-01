Angelina Jolie runs for cover in Lviv as air raid sirens blare
Footage has emerged of Angelina Jolie hurriedly leaving a train station in the Ukrainian city of Lviv after an air-raid siren went off during her visit.
When asked if she was afraid of the sirens sounding out, Jolie replied: “No, I don’t care.”
Jolie, a special envoy for the UN, was visiting a refuge on Saturday (30 April) when an air-raid siren went off and the actor could be seen quickly walking with an entourage, before getting into a car.
