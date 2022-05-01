ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cristiano Ronaldo posts photo with newborn daughter two weeks after loss of her twin brother

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njUZv_0fPmkLvi00

Cristiano Ronaldo has touched hearts after sharing a new photograph with his newborn daughter , less than two weeks after the loss of her twin brother.

The football star and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced the death of their son at birth on 18 April. His twin sister, whose name has not been revealed, survived.

Ronaldo, 37, posted the black and white picture of himself smiling as he looked at and held his new daughter close to his chest.

The baby is seen wearing a knitted hat and a nappy as she lays in her father’s arm and on top of a blanket.

The Manchester United forward wrote in the caption: “Forever Love.”

Fans and fellow sportsmen, including England footballer Marcus Rashford , left dozens of red heart emojis in the comments to express their love and support for the family.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced they were expecting twins last October. At the time, Ronaldo shared a post featuring himself and Rodriguez holding up a sonogram picture.

He wrote: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you.”

The footballer is also a father to four older children, 11-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, five-year-old twins Eva and Matteo, and Alana Martina, also five.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Eva and Matteo were born via surrogate mothers.

Announcing the birth of their new baby daughter and the death of their son, the couple said in a statement: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“Baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Torn between grief and joy: A mother reveals what it's like to mourn the death of one child while rejoicing in the life of their twin, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez bring surviving daughter home saying 'now is the time to be grateful for her'

While it's rare to lose a baby as footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, 28, have done, sadly they are not alone. Here, Vicky Burley, 45, who runs a marketing agency from her home in Surrey, recalls experiencing both the best and the worst moment of her life when she gave birth to twins, while her 16-year-old daughter Ella explains what it's like to grow up without your other half…
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
TODAY.com

‘90 Day Fiancé’ stars announce the death of their 7-month-old son

"90 Day Fiancé" stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are mourning the death of their 7-month-old son, Adriel. Francisco announced Adriel's passing in a heartbreaking post Thursday on Instagram, writing, "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family... life is so hard and difficult."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Brother#Twin Sister#The Manchester United
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, says popstar's pregnancy 'should have happened three years ago' in old video unearthed after the singer, 40, revealed they are expecting a baby

One day after Britney Spears revealed she was expecting her third child and first with fiancé Sam Asghari an unearthed video of the 28-year-old discussing fatherhood has begun making the rounds. Following the termination of the 40-year-old pop star's conservatorship last year, Asghari told BBC Persian that the couple...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Kids: Meet His 3 Precious Little Ones

Chris Brown is the proud papa of three different kids with three different women. Find out all about his adorable brood here!. Chris Brown has been on top of the R&B scene since his first single “Run It” took over the Billboard charts in 2005. The singer, songwriter, dancer and actor has continued to release hit after hit album, including 2011’s F.A.M.E, which garnered him the Grammy for Best R&B Album. HIs latest offering include singles off his highly anticipated tenth studio album Breezy, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Was 'Struggling' Before Taking Her Own Life At 16 Years Old: Source

Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey tragically took her own life at just 16 years old. A close friend of the reality star has since spoken out about the tragedy after Posey died by suicide on Sunday, May 1, in Washington. "We knew she was struggling with a few things, and we all did everything we could to encourage her and help," revealed an insider to Page Six.She admitted: "We didn’t know what was going on," before praising Posey as a "role model" and a "big name in a lot of different places."The beauty pageant star's mom, Marcy Posey Gatterman,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

636K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy