ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Using gaming tactics in apps raises new legal issues

By Doug Sarro, SJD candidate and adjunct professor, Law, University of Toronto
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cT2cN_0fPmkHOo00
Apps are designed to encourage desired behaviours, sometimes with perverse consequences for users. (Shutterstock)

When new innovations emerge, there’s always a temptation to say that we need to rewrite the rulebook for them. Gamification has been no exception.

Gamification refers to the use of elements from gaming, often by a smartphone app, to make ordinary activities like stock trading or rideshares more engaging . It can have powerful influences on our choices, sometimes in controversial ways.

For instance, users of gamified trading apps like Robinhood have suffered huge losses , often from trading too frequently and making outsized bets on meme stocks or other assets that were too risky for them.

Read more: Robinhood app makes Wall Street feel like a game to win – instead of a place where you can lose your life savings in a New York minute

By designing their interfaces to make stock trading look more like a game, were these apps steering their users into dangerous trading patterns ?

Regulators are examining this issue. A March 2022 consultation paper by the Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) questions whether some gamification tactics should be banned .

Gamification’s role in gig work has also raised legal questions. Gig workers seem to act a lot like employees, likely in part because of the gamification tactics that apps use to influence how, where and for how long they work .

But instead of following a growing number of courts and tribunals in Canada and abroad by confirming these workers should be treated as employees, Ontario’s government is proposing that they be brought under a complicated new framework that would give them some, but not necessarily all, of the rights that come with employee status.

Gamification’s challenge to law

As outlined in a report I worked on for the University of Toronto’s Future of Law Lab , legal decision-makers struggle with gamification . It challenges the distinction they’ve traditionally drawn between persuading people with information — which preserves their freedom of choice — and taking that freedom away through coercion or deception.

It’s also possible to capture a degree of control over people’s choices by carefully structuring and timing how you give them information, so as to exploit the mental shortcuts we all take when making decisions. Well-timed push notifications, leaderboards of popular stocks and arbitrary goals assigned to gig workers can all leverage these shortcuts to guide users towards choices that make apps money, but might not serve users’ interests.

Traditional advertising does this too, of course. But unlike a billboard or a TV commercial, a smartphone app follows us around. It can also continuously test prompts and interfaces to identify the ones that do the best job of nudging us in the direction it wants.

Some say existing rules don’t do enough to deal with gamification — that we need new ones to blunt gamification’s influence on our choices. For example, in a virtual hearing for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services, economist Vicki Bogan called for bans on user interface features in trading apps that are “ designed to increase more trading volume without regard to consumer priorities or risks .” As noted above, IOSCO is considering similar measures.

Others say existing rules do too much — that they fail to recognize that even if gamification influences our choices, these choices are still technically ours to make. To avoid stifling innovation, apps need their own custom-built set of rules, like Ontario’s proposed gig worker regime .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09F7tu_0fPmkHOo00
In 2020, food couriers in Toronto and Mississauga voted to unionize and the delivery app Foodora withdrew from Canada after the Ontario Labour Relations Board designated Foodora couriers ‘dependent contractors.’ THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Leveraging law’s flexibility

Both these lines of argument overlook the flexibility that’s built into law. We can interpret old rules in new ways to reflect the reality that gamification and other digital engagement tactics can have powerful influences over people’s behaviour — and that this influence can be wielded in perverse ways.

Instead of crafting new rules for trading app design, regulators can treat gamification tactics that nudge users into certain investments or trading patterns like tacit investment recommendations . To the extent these tactics work to guide clients into unsuitable investments and trading, regulators can jump into action with their existing rulebooks.

Rather than creating a new category of rights for gig workers, we can recognize that gig workers who are led to act like employees, whether through gamification or other tactics, should be treated as such. Luckily, Ontario’s proposals don’t preclude ongoing efforts to secure these rights through litigation .

Innovation and regulation

Calling for new rules before making full use of the ones we have isn’t just unnecessary. It’s potentially harmful. If we choose to interpret existing rules in rigid or technical ways, so that we have to create new rules for every new innovation, we’ll never catch up. As law falls further behind innovation, those who use technology to implement creative schemes for evading regulation will win out.

Gamification can do a lot of good, when deployed responsibly. It can make investing less intimidating. It can motivate users to learn new languages, new skills or healthier habits.

Read more: How Apple Watch and pervasive computing can lure you into leveling up your fitness

But apps shouldn’t be able to profit from shaping their users’ choices through gamification and then disclaim responsibility for these choices when regulators come knocking.

Law has tools for encouraging apps to exercise the influence they wield over their users’ choices in a responsible way. We just need to use them.

Doug Sarro does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Tourism is the missing piece of Canada’s cannabis legalization puzzle

Three years into the federal legalization of cannabis in Canada, almost all the pieces are in place for the growth of a robust cannabis tourism industry — except one. Cannabis tourism includes the variety of activities, events and places that are part of any vacation or travel plans that incorporate cannabis. What’s missing are the rules around consuming cannabis socially in public settings, highlighting a broader issue about cannabis legalization in Canada. My recent research on the cannabis industry suggests that integrating cannabis consumption into tourism will have positive social impacts toward normalization, acceptance and tolerance of cannabis. Re-framing a once-demonized...
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationCanada

'Living with COVID-19' must be more than an empty phrase: Individuals need tools to manage BA.2 and future waves

When Ontario lifted public health protective measures in March, the expectation was that we might see a small but manageable bump in COVID-19 cases. At the same time, Canadians were being told that it was time to learn to “live with COVID.” The decision to lift the public health protective measures happened while many countries in Africa, Europe and South Asia were going through another Omicron-like surge, caused by one of its subvariants, BA.2. Many of these countries also removed their public health protective measures. In Hong Kong, while the restrictions were being removed, BA.2 hit like a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

New budget offers Canada a chance to get employee ownership right

The Government of Canada’s recently released 2022 budget represents a significant step forward in Canada’s journey towards greater employee ownership. In this budget, the government committed to establishing an Employee Ownership Trust. These trusts are vehicles used to purchase and hold shares in a company, in the interest of that company’s employees. This is a big deal because the lack of such a tool in Canada, in contrast with countries like the U.K. and the U.S., has made it challenging for many Canadian businesses to transfer ownership to their employees. A Canadian economy grounded in greater employee ownership could have tremendous...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Innovation#Advertising#Stock#Apps#Smart Phone#Ios#Iosco
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
TheConversationCanada

When it comes to food prices, the Canadian government's hands are tied

The rhetoric around inflation and increasing food prices has become a point of emphasis for politicians, particularly for those in opposition to the incumbent government. Even pundits and non-profit organizations are pressuring the government into taking specific actions on food prices. This begs the question: Should governments take steps to reduce food prices? And more importantly — can they? This is not to say that food inflation doesn’t matter. It has clear impacts on food security in North America and across the world. While some argue there is little that can be done, there are some steps the government can take. Putting...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheConversationCanada

The pandemic had little impact on Canada's legal cannabis sales

The pandemic saw a boom in legal recreational cannabis sales across Canada. From March 2020 to February 2021, sales totaled $2.5 billion, double the $1.25 billion of the previous 12 months. Surveys likewise reported more cannabis users and more frequent usage in 2020 than the year before. The increases were often blamed, despite a lack of evidence, on the COVID-19 pandemic and related societal disruptions. Many people were stuck alone at home and feeling stressed. Some commentators later walked back their claims after it became clear there was no data to support them, but the narrative still persists. Although it’s a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Canada's new climate plan is reckless, but a better way forward is still possible

Canada’s new climate plan is reckless. The federal government’s Emissions Reduction Plan doesn’t meet the criteria of credible net-zero emissions plans, and it lacks any vision of a future capable of inspiring Canadians to change their lives. The Emissions Reduction Plan is the first released under the Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act. It aims to put Canada on track to reduce emissions by 40-45 per cent from 2005 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. It will do neither. More than 120 countries, 800 cities and 1,500 companies have made net-zero pledges. Meeting the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5...
OIL PRICES
TheConversationCanada

Elon Musk’s proposed takeover of Twitter raises questions about its role in the digital social infrastructure

Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of talk of the public square fuelled by Elon Musk’s recent proposed takeover of Twitter. Many have balked at the idea that a billionaire would entirely control another one of the world’s important social networks, one that has been adopted by academics and politicians as a choice venue for public debates.
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

Defunding the police is a move towards community safety

Defund should not be a dirty word. In fact, defunding public police is a step towards choosing real safety for communities across Canada. Defunding means taking funds from police budgets, while shrinking the size and operations of police. At the same time, it means granting more power to community groups and dedicating more resources to community and social development. Defunding police is a necessary step toward social and economic justice. Taking the time to cut through intimidating police rhetoric can help reveal ways police actually create harm. Police rhetoric and intimidation push people away from thinking through the costs of policing....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheConversationCanada

What the 2022 federal budget says about Canada’s commitment to a green recovery

Every year, the federal budget outlines government spending priorities and sources of revenue for the coming year. While COVID-related spending dominated the previous two budgets, the 2022 budget comes amid new geopolitical uncertainties, including the war in Ukraine, ongoing socio-economic challenges in the wake of the pandemic, rising inflation, housing affordability, supply chain disruptions and increased pressure for accelerated climate action. The federal government’s recently announced 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, is expected to cost $9.1 billion in new investments, not including the cost...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy