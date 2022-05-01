ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Four lessons from online learning that should stick after the pandemic

By Deborah Hurst, Associate Professor, Work and Organization Studies, Athabasca University, F. Haider Alvi, Assistant Professor of Innovation Finance, Athabasca University, Martha Cleveland-Innes, Professor of Open, Digital, and Distance Education , Athabasca University, Janice Thomas, Professor of Organizational Analysis and Project Management, Athabasca University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ThiU_0fPmkGW500
How do we capitalize on COVID-19 initiated change to build better education systems for the future? (Chris Montgomery/Unsplash)

One of the many changes COVID-19 brought those in education was an almost immediate switch to online learning.

Overnight, institutions scrambled to keep education moving, while bridging the physical distance between teacher and learner. Traditionally trained teachers made valiant efforts to adjust to digital by recording lessons, posting videos and creating breakout rooms, using whatever technology they had available.

These efforts resulted in digitally mediated physical classrooms using the internet — not online education.

While these two options sound the same, they are not . Bridging physical distance through technology alone doesn’t address additional adjustments required to address learner needs. Posting materials online, recording lectures and discussions themselves don’t create a coached, collaborative and supported learning environment.

So what have we really learned about online education? And what do we do now?

Online learning isn’t new, and lessons can be drawn from existing research and experience. Athabasca University — where we are all professors — pioneered the world’s first online MBA, M.Nursing and M.Ed progams over 28 years ago. And today, it’s one of Canada’s leading online universities .

The experience of online pioneers highlights four distinct aspects of online learning that should stick post-pandemic: learning to learn online, designing online teaching with purpose, blending space and time online and continued disruption with AI.

1. Learning to learn online

The pandemic highlighted that one-size-fits-all educational approaches fail to address student needs. Younger learners may seek physical spaces to promote socialization, with supervision and teacher-led content delivery. Others, like Athabasca’s mostly adult learners, value the convenience of connecting with classmates and instructors online during times of their choosing.

Common inequities like poor access to the internet, lack of financial resources and needed digital competence plague online learning. However, online education offers access for students facing geospacial barriers to traditional classrooms, and further issues of inequality are addressed via multi-modal distance education, financial support structures and orientation on how to learn online .

Read more: Online learning during COVID-19: 8 ways universities can improve equity and access

Emergency online education used blunt-edged instruments, ignoring student and program differences . The pandemic takeaway, however, is the importance of preparing all students to learn, whether online or in a physical classroom.

2. Designing online teaching with purpose

Quality teaching and learning design must incorporate active, engaging roles for individual students, whether designed for traditional or distance education .

Meaningful teaching varies by setting and requires different approaches . Online course and teaching design is learner rather than content centred, incorporating high engagement in collaborative learning groups that fosters active learning.

Producing effective online course materials requires an approach involving both instructors and skilled course developers and takes months rather than weeks. Course materials are painstakingly detailed, and include writing everything the instructor would expect to say in a physical classroom, clearly describing all course requirements and linking students to readings, video and online resources.

Because of the pandemic, instructors had to translate classroom delivery into technology-mediated delivery — it worked for some, but was not easily tailored to unique learning needs.

Technological tools, combined with independent and joint working opportunities, should be brought back to the physical or hybrid classroom in conjunction with online pedagogical approaches that increase active, collaborative learning and learner-generated choices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfYhx_0fPmkGW500
The pandemic revealed how education approaches can change. (Giovanni Gagliardi/Unsplash)

3. Blending space and time online

Pandemic education popularized the vocabulary of “synchronous” and “asynchronous” learning. Synchronous replicated physical classrooms through real-time, digitally mediated teaching, while asynchronous meant working independently, usually with materials designed for a physical classroom. Moving forward we need to think about how timing and presence impacts learning.

At Athabasca, students come together in time and space through blended, collaborative, synchronous and asynchronous online learning . Instructors coach students individually at a student led pace.

This is different from traditional undergraduate classrooms, where students absorb material on a fixed schedule. Our graduate programs use paced programming, requiring students to work independently while regularly coming together in active online discussion.

More flexible teaching allows students to receive instructor support when they need it. Building in synchronous, collaborative learning allows for reflection, rather than real time responses.

4. COVID-19 began the disruption, AI will continue it

The pandemic revealed how education approaches can change after instructors had to search for innovative ways to improve student learning outcomes outside the physical classroom.

At Athabasca, a virtual co-operative program allowed us to introduce a co-op program in the middle of a pandemic.

Students accessed a simulated work experience in a paced structure, irrespective of location. They were able to practise working as a team, problem solving, conflict resolution, ethical reasoning and leadership while working on an assigned project. Students received immediate, detailed feedback from an AI coach, allowing for extensive experimentation and revision to master concepts honed in reflective discussion with the instructor.

Research suggests that adopting online and AI tools needs to be deliberate, coupled with supportive digital infrastructure and highly responsive student support. Planned carefully and taken together, these steps improve on traditional approaches by making education truly open, accessible and inclusive.

Now, the question for all educators should be: How do we capitalize on COVID-19 initiated change to build better education systems for the future?

This is an updated version of a story originally published May 1, 2022. It clarifies emergency online education made it difficult to address student differences.

Deborah Hurst receives funding from RBC and CPA to build and launch the AI powered virtual cooperative program.

Janice Thomas received funding from the Project Management Institute for earlier research projects exploring the professionalization of project management, the value of project management to organizations, and the implementation of project management as a management innovation.

Martha Cleveland-Innes has received funding from, and acts in support of, the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council. She is an appointed member of the Athabasca University Board of Governors.

F. Haider Alvi does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

High school grades matter for post-secondary study, but is pandemic assessment fair?

As COVID-19 restrictions recede across much of the world, students have navigated changes in modes of learning (from virtual to in-person) and social protocols (for example, no masks). Even as societies gradually return to normal, we are constantly reminded that COVID-19 is still very much in our communities. Regions are no longer reporting publicly on COVID-19 cases, but in schools, the continued circulation of the virus still means the possibility of ongoing extended absences for both teachers and students. In response to pandemic schooling challenges, schools and school boards have implemented policies to minimize the negative impact of COVID-19 on students’...
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Studying how people spend their time reveals how societies differ and change over time

As I’ve been organizing this year’s International Association of Time Use Research (IATUR) conference in Montréal, I’ve been asked: What do you mean by time use research? Behind this simple and descriptive name lies a body of diverse research that has advanced understanding on many contemporary social issues. But it seems that the concept is so broad that people have a hard time making sense of it. Time use research is a research method that investigates how people use their time. Time use surveys gather data sequentially in the form of a journal of daily activities, from a person’s rise in...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Learning#Learning Environment#Online Education#Synchronous Learning#Online Teaching#Athabasca University#Mba#M Ed
TheConversationCanada

As kids' activities reopen, parents share insights about keeping families active during COVID-19 shutdowns

Organized play and sporting opportunities for children have finally started to resume after having just passed the two-year mark of the pandemic. As parents know too well, the pandemic led to extended closures of settings that previously supported children’s play and sport, like parks, community centres and sport facilities. Our team of researchers in the Child Health and Physical Activity Lab at Western University wanted to understand COVID-19’s impact on children’s activity levels. Via social media and sports organizations, we recruited Ontario parents and their children (under 12 years), to hear their perspectives in interviews. We also wanted to know parents’ plans...
RELATIONSHIPS
TheConversationCanada

'Living with COVID-19' must be more than an empty phrase: Individuals need tools to manage BA.2 and future waves

When Ontario lifted public health protective measures in March, the expectation was that we might see a small but manageable bump in COVID-19 cases. At the same time, Canadians were being told that it was time to learn to “live with COVID.” The decision to lift the public health protective measures happened while many countries in Africa, Europe and South Asia were going through another Omicron-like surge, caused by one of its subvariants, BA.2. Many of these countries also removed their public health protective measures. In Hong Kong, while the restrictions were being removed, BA.2 hit like a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Immigrant families had to fend for themselves during online schooling

The outbreak of COVID-19 affected almost everybody’s lives in one way or another. Globally, schools took different steps to adjust to public health measures, including switching to online schooling. This forced parents to become teaching assistants, a role that they did not sign up for. In particular, remote schooling posed a special challenge for immigrant families whose first language is not English. Immigrant parents were left on their own to figure out a complex learning system in an unfamiliar language to support their children’s online schooling. My research, which took place in Saskatoon during COVID-19 school closures, found that immigrant parents...
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Deborah Hurst

Deborah Hurst is an Associate Professor of Work and Organization Studies as well as the outgoing Dean of the Faculty of Business. Specialities: distance/online education, design and delivery of courses and research in areas of leadership, change, knowledge creation/transfer and research regarding creation of the cultural conditions for success.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Public Health
TheConversationCanada

Time travel could be possible, but only with parallel timelines

Have you ever made a mistake that you wish you could undo? Correcting past mistakes is one of the reasons we find the concept of time travel so fascinating. As often portrayed in science fiction, with a time machine, nothing is permanent anymore — you can always go back and change it. But is time travel really possible in our universe, or is it just science fiction? Read more: Curious Kids: is time travel possible for humans? Our modern...
TRAVEL
TheConversationCanada

How early childhood education is responding to climate change

To the untrained eye, the small community garden on Coast and Straits Salish territory — on what passersby commonly know as the University of Victoria campus — might look unruly. Bursting with dandelions, lamb’s ear and grasses, it’s difficult to tell where the garden starts and where it ends. Wondering where those boundaries begin and end has been a fruitful challenge for children, educators and researchers at the University of Victoria child-care centre who now work in the garden. The group buried itself in the garden overgrowth with gusto, rather than manage it. They didn’t know what was growing there...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

A universe without mathematics is beyond the scope of our imagination

Almost 400 years ago, in The Assayer, Galileo wrote: “Philosophy is written in this grand book, the universe … [But the book] is written in the language of mathematics.” He was much more than an astronomer, and this can almost be thought of as the first writing on the scientific method. We do not know who first started applying mathematics to scientific study, but it is plausible that it was the Babylonians, who used it to discover the pattern underlying eclipses, nearly 3,000 years ago. But it took 2,500 years and the invention of calculus and Newtonian physics to explain the...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

For people who exercise in groups, ‘we’ has benefits — but don’t lose sight of ‘me’

Anyone who has been part of an exercise group likely knows the power and benefit of group exercise. Exercise group members often identify with their group and develop a sense of “we” or belonging. Having this sense of “we” is associated with numerous benefits, including life satisfaction, group cohesion, support and exercise confidence. Further, group attendance, effort and a higher exercise volume are more likely when people identify strongly with an exercise group. Belonging to an exercise group seems like a great way to support an exercise routine. But what happens when people can’t rely on the support of their exercise...
WORKOUTS
TheConversationCanada

How blending Inuit knowledge and western science has helped improve polar bear health — and why a trade ban would hurt

Nanuk, the Inuktitut word for polar bear, is an iconic animal, capturing public imaginations and starring in international marketing campaigns. As nanuk has increasingly been used as the poster species for climate change, it has also become separated in the popular imagination from the peoples and communities of the North. Yet nanuk is a cultural keystone species that provides a sense of identity, spiritual connections, food, livelihoods and cultural continuity throughout Inuit homelands. Polar bears and Inuit continue to share the same lands, waters and ice. They regularly interact on the land during a harvest, and in communities, where nanuk...
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

Companies are mitigating labour shortages with automation — and this could drastically impact workers

Last month, unemployment in Canada reached a record low of 5.2 per cent. Alongside low unemployment, many industries saw — and are still seeing — a worker shortage, with the number of job vacancies in Canada reaching 900,000 in January. Both of these things are good for workers, right? Prospective employers, desperate for new recruits, are “throwing cash at applicants.” Many lower wage jobs have even seen an increase in pay, like the 20 per cent wage increase for truckers recently announced by Walmart. The pandemic is partially responsible for this labour shortage, as the immigrant workforce supply dried up throughout the...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Hemodialysis: New research could vastly improve this life-sustaining treatment for kidney failure patients

Around one in 10 Canadians has kidney disease and millions more are at risk. According to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, the number of people living with end-stage kidney disease or kidney failure has grown 35 per cent since 2009, with 46 per cent of new patients under the age of 65. Hemodialysis is a life-sustaining treatment for kidney failure patients to clean and filter their blood of waste products, salts and excess fluid. However, this membrane-based therapy is not perfect, and hemodialysis patients experience acute side-effects, life-threatening chronic conditions and unacceptably high morbidity and mortality rates. While hemodialysis treatment...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheConversationCanada

Faster diagnosis of frailty in seniors aging at home is key to helping them stay independent

In the next 10 years, the number of Canadians living with frailty will grow to more than two million. Frailty matters because it not only affects seniors’ ability to function, but also puts their health at risk. Frailty is a state of reduced physical function for seniors living independently in the community. It looks different for different individuals and can affect endurance, balance, cognition or social engagement. Often frailty assessment is limited to in-office assessments by physicians. If it could be assessed in other settings, it may provide opportunities to respond to seniors’ needs for services faster and with less burden...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Filling the gaps: Why Canada still needs a public dental health plan despite decades of medicare

Canadians pride ourselves on our health-care system, especially in comparison with our neighbours to the south. But there are significant gaps in coverage. Nearly one-third of Canadians do not have dental insurance, and that number climbs to 50 per cent for lower-income Canadians. Without dental care, minor issues like cavities can result in serious infections. Over 10 per cent of Canadians live with pain in their mouth. People visit emergency rooms for care that could be better delivered in a dental office. Canadians lose teeth that could have been saved, which makes it hard to eat nutritiously and can make...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Why children learn how to say 'spoon' before 'sky'

For adults, communicating in our first language feels easy and natural. Yet learning language is a complex process that is influenced by several factors. When young children are beginning to learn language, some influences, such as the amount of speech a child hears and the amount of time they spend in back-and-forth language interactions with others, have what may appear to be obvious connections to language learning. Perhaps less obvious is that children’s own physical experiences with their environment help them learn new words. In new research in the cognitive sciences, we investigated how this is the case by considering how...
KIDS
TheConversationCanada

Stories about economic degrowth help fight climate change — and yield a host of other benefits

There is something unprecedented and important in the recent Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC): degrowth. Two of the IPCC’s working groups — those focused on climate change impacts and on mitigation — use the economic term to discuss policies that are key to reducing the impacts of climate change. This is a profound inclusion. By pointing to degrowth, something Timothée Parrique, a social scientist and economist, refers to “as an opportunity to recentre our economies on what really matters,” the reports’ authors challenge the widely accepted story that endless economic growth — an increase...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

This Mother's Day, help new moms return to exercise and leisure to support their physical and mental health

There are thoughtful and meaningful things to do to celebrate new mothers on Mother’s Day. Mothers with young children have lower levels of leisure and physical activities than the rest of the population, which puts their physical and mental health at risk. So the gift of sleep, time, self-care (“me time”) and a message of what a remarkable job she is doing may be what she needs most. We’re a team of researchers who have studied the life-changing transition to motherhood for nearly 10 years. Our research has examined how motherhood enriches women’s lives at the same time as we challenge...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy