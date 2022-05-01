ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Is this wise?’: Emails ‘show officials planning events at Downing Street’ during lockdown

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BGk2_0fPmkB6S00

Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray ’s report into lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street will include details from emails suggesting “premeditation” among officials planning events, it was claimed today.

One unnamed source told the Sunday Times that the report will show that rules were “wilfully broken”, with one official breaking into discussion on the venue for a planned event to ask: “Is this wise?”

Ms Gray’s full report into Partygate is to be published after the completion of Metropolitan Police inquiries into 12 events in No 10 and Whitehall alleged to have broken Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Police have already handed out fines – including a £50 penalty which made Boris Johnson the first sitting PM to be punished for breaking the law – but more are expected to come as they work through questionnaires filled in by more than 100 politicians and officials.

Fresh questionnaires are understood to have been sent out in the last few days relating to the leaving party of former Downing Street director of communications Lee Cain in November 2020.

An email exchange relating to leaving drinks for No 10 staffer Hannah Young in June 2020, obtained by the Sunday Times and believed to have been submitted to Ms Gray’s inquiry, has raised new concerns over the level of planning which went into the events.

Planning is a key factor in assessing the seriousness of any breaches, with Mr Johnson insisting that the birthday party for which he was fined was sprung on him unannounced, while he spent 25 minutes at a “bring your own booze” event for 50 staff in the No 10 garden under the impression it was a “work event”.

One source told the Sunday Times : "The most shocking thing Sue’s report has uncovered is a series of emails which expose the extent to which the parties were premeditated and the rules were being willfully broken. She is also concerned by the lack of contrition shown by those who have been found to have broken the rules."

The email trail features a debate on whether rooms in No 10 were big enough to host Ms Young’s event at a time when coronavirus restrictions were in place, or whether a larger space should be found in the Cabinet Office.

At one point, one of those involved is said to have questioned whether the event was a good idea, asking: "Is this wise?"

It was at this point that MacNamara is said to have stepped in and assured others on the email chain that she had resolved the issue. According to insiders, she gave approval for a room to be used in the Cabinet Office.

In the end, the event is believed to have begun in a communal area on the ground floor of the Cabinet Office, before "migrating" to a room close to the cabinet secretary’s office.

Cabinet Office ethics chief Helen MacNamara – who was eventually fined £50 for attending the event – is said to have stepped in with the offer of a room, where the “raucous” event, involving a karaoke machine, was reported to have ended in a brawl between two staffers.

Gray is also understood to have copies of another email in which a very senior official reportedly warned the PM’s then principal private secretary Martin Reynolds against the party for staff in the Downing Street garden in May 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Tough night’ for Tories in local elections, Boris Johnson admits

Conservatives have suffered a ‘tough night’ in some parts of the country in local elections, Boris Johnson has admitted.But in his first public comments since seeing the flagship Tory councils of Wandsworth and Westminster fall to Labour for the first time in decades, the prime minister described the early counts as “a mixed set of results” for his party, with advances in areas where the Conservatives have not historically performed well.In a clear bid to shore up his position among Tory MPs who fear he is hitting their electoral prospects, Mr Johnson said that the message from voters is...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer to be investigated over ‘beergate’ allegations

Sir Keir Starmer is to be investigated by police amid allegations he broke lockdown rules last year following receipt of “significant new information”, Durham Constabulary said.The Labour leader has come under pressure since footage emerged of him drinking a beer with colleagues in April 2021 in Durham during campaigning for the Hartlepool by-election.Sir Keir this week said he wanted to focus on the cost-of-living crisis and not Conservative “mudslinging”.At the time of the alleged gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in...
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson vows to press on as Tories lose ground in council elections

Boris Johnson has admitted the Tories endured a “tough night” after suffering a string of losses in council elections but insisted he would not be deflected from his economic agenda.The Prime Minister said that he took full responsibility for the results as Labour strengthened its grip on London and the Liberal Democrats also made gains at the Conservatives’ expense.However, he faced a growing backlash from local Tories who blamed continuing public anger over lockdown parties in Downing Street for the losses.One Conservative MP publicly warned it may require a change of leadership if the Government was to rebuild the trust...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Reynolds
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

UK election results – live: Boris Johnson must quit after poll losses, top Tory says

Boris Johnson must resign after historic losses in the local election that has seen the Conservatives lose control of Wandsworth and Westminster, a top Tory MP has said. Veteran Tory MP Sir Roger Gale said the time has come for Boris Johnson to go regardless of the situation in Ukraine. It comes as the prime minister said it has been a “mixed set of results” for the Tories with gains in some places and losses in others.Labour has pulled off a historic victory in the Tory council of Westminster — a seat held by the Conservatives since its creation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabinet Office#Downing Street#In The End#Breaking The Law#Uk#The Sunday Times#Partygate#Metropolitan Police
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Putin cancer rumours grow amid signs of ill health, as ‘insider’ report suggests he could hand over power

Experts are keenly watching Vladimir Putin’s public appearances for further signs of ill health, amid rumours attributed to a Kremlin insider that the Russian president is due to undergo surgery, possibly for cancer. The rumours appear to have originated with the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR, which claimed that Mr Putin’s doctors have warned him the surgery might incapacitate him for “a short time”, and that during this period the president will briefly hand over the reins of power to an aide.There has been no official confirmation regarding Mr Putin’s alleged ill health — the Kremlin has...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Blackford: Scottish voters have sent very clear message to Boris Johnson

Scottish voters have “sent a message” to Boris Johnson and his Conservatives, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said.The Tories have suffered at the polls in the local elections, with vote share in a number of wards across Scotland dropping by more than 10%.One Scottish Tory frontbencher described the early results as “disappointing”, claiming part of the reason was the partygate saga.I think people in Scotland have made it very clear that they want no more of this from Boris Johnson and his ConservativesIan BlackfordSpeaking to the BBC, Mr Blackford said: “The important story from Scotland is the fact that...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Voices: These local election results suggest Keir Starmer could be prime minister

The local election results in England so far are good for Labour without being great. Labour has done well in London but less well elsewhere. The Conservatives have done badly in areas with a lot of graduates but actually gained support in areas with few graduates.In London, Labour has gained control of visible and symbolic councils: Westminster, which has never been Labour; Wandsworth, a Tory beacon of low council taxes; and Barnet, with a significant Jewish population. In each case the change is mainly because the Tory vote has gone down more than the Labour vote increasing, but it is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mother who nudged Insulate Britain protesters with car banned from driving

A mother who used her Range Rover to try to move an Insulate Britain protester blocking the road while she was on the school run has been banned from driving. Sherrilyn Speid, from Grays, Essex, was driving her son to school in her black Range Rover Sport last October when she came across three climate protesters sitting in the road near the M25.The 35-year-old, who appeared for sentencing at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, was disqualified from driving for a year, handed a community order and ordered to pay a total of £240.The court heard Speid got out of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Refugees arriving under Ukraine visa schemes up 10,000 in just over a week

The number of refugees arriving in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes has risen by more than 10,000 in just over a week, figures show.Some 37,400 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Tuesday, according to Government figures published on Friday.This is up from 27,100 by Monday April 25.The latest arrivals include 19,500 under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme – a rise of three-quarters from 11,100 last week.And 17,900 people have arrived under the family scheme, up from 16,000.The Homes for Ukraine scheme in particular has faced widespread criticism over the length of time...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Former Ukrainian president calls for ‘de-Putinisation’ of Russia

Ukraine's former president, Petro Poroshenko, has said that the way to end the war is to "de-Putinise" Russia.Poroshenko said that Russia wanted to "completely erase" Ukraine from the world map and called for more countries to embargo Russian oil exports."We should stop Russian exports not only in the EU, UK, and US, but also in other nations because this is oil with a smell of blood. Ukrainian blood...This is a disastrous, unacceptable, unhumanitarian, middle-aged style war," Poroshenko said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Victory in Barnet shows Labour has shaken off taint of antisemitism, says Starmer

Keir Starmer today hailed Labour’s victory in the north London borough of Barnet as a sign that the party has shaken off the taint of antisemitism which undermined its support in the Jewish community under Jeremy Corbyn.Barnet is believed to have the largest Jewish electorate in the UK, with 15 per cent of residents identifying themselves as Jewish in recent censuses and concentrations of households in areas like Golders Green and Finchley.The last set of council elections in the borough, in 2018, were seen as emblematic of the distrust for Mr Corbyn among the Jewish community, as Labour fell...
POLITICS
The Independent

Watch live as Zelensky speaks at a virtual event held by Chatham House

Watch live as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a virtual event held by Chatham House.Zelensky will provide an insight into what is happening in the war on Ukraine.Russia's military has shifted most of the focus of its war to eastern Ukraine, after pulling back its forces from near the capital Kyiv.On 4 May Boris Johnson confirmed that the UK will send a package of support worth £300 million to Ukraine in coming weeks.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Zelensky says humanitarian corridors are ‘working for the first time’ in UkraineWatch live as Nancy Pelosi meets Polish president in WarsawKeir Starmer hails 'turning point' for Labour
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer hails 'turning point' for Labour

Sir Keir Starmer has said that Labour's local election results are a "massive turning point" for the party."From the depths of 2019, we're back on track now for the general election, showing the hard change we've done in the last two years. What a difference it has made," Starmer said on Sky News during an early morning visit to Barnet on Friday (6 May).Labour made key gains in councils in Wandsworth, Westminster, Barnet, Southampton, and Cumberland.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

636K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy