Salmonella causes kosher sweets recall in Florida, New York, California, 2 other states

Strauss Israel recalled over 80 kosher chocolates, cakes, candies, wafers, rice cakes and gum sold under the Elite brand after finding a salmonella problem, the company announced this week.

“The products are being recalled as they were manufactured in a facility in which salmonella was detected in the production line and in the liquid chocolate that is used for the production of the finished products,” the Strauss-written, FDA-posted recall notice said.

The recall notice includes a full list of products , some of which are pictured below. The products went mainly to stores in Florida, California, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut and were sold online by Amazon, Passover.com, Fresh Direct and other retailers.

The products should be returned to the store or place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions should contact Strauss Israel at eliterecall@kayco.com, on Facebook or via the company website .

By the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea that starts around 12 to 72 hours after eating the tainted food and runs for four to seven days.

Elite Milk Chocolate FDA

A type of Bazooka bubble gum got caught up in this recall by Strauss Israel. FDA

Elite Spearmint Gum with sugar FDA

Shtix with milk cream FDA

Elite Collection Bittersweet Chocolate FDA