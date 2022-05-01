ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Men’s Golf Caps off Conference Championship Weekend

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Carroll University men's golf team capped off the weekend at the 2022 CCIW Men's Golf Championships on Saturday afternoon, finishing the 54-hole tournament. Carroll finished round...

KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Junior Football season registration open

The love of the game of football doesn’t end when you leave Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin or with one more loss by the Minnesota Vikings. See what I did there? Packer fans will appreciate it. But seriously now, once the love of the game is instilled in kids, whether they’re in the stands or on the field, most can’t wait to start playing the game. Brent Hubers is the Communications Manager and JJ Kieso is the president with South Dakota Junior Football. They stopped by to tells us how Sioux Falls area youth can get more involved in the game. And don’t make the mistake of thinking this is just for the boys, because they’ve got some very exciting news for the girls who want to play, too.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Monday, May 2nd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Blugold softball searches for a sweep as they celebrate senior day - taking on UW-Oshkosh in a doubleheader. Plus, Blugold baseball hosts Finlandia, and high school softball and baseball.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
FOX 21 Online

Esko Softball Hangs On for Home Win Over Duluth Denfeld

ESKO, Minn. – In a back-and-forth battle, the Esko softball team shook off a slow start and held on for a tight win at home over Duluth Denfeld 6-5 in eight innings Monday afternoon at the Esko Sports Complex. The Eskomos will be back at it again Tuesday afternoon...
KELOLAND

Despite split Vikings claim NSIC Softball title

It was a range of emotions on Monday as the Augustana softball team clinched the 2022 NSIC Championship but also saw a pair of the nation’s longest streaks end in a split with St. Cloud State. After topping SCSU 3-2 in game one, the Vikings fell in game two, 8-1.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WSAW

SPASH names Ryan Eigenberger as new football head coach

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -SPASH has named Ryan Eigenberger as their new football head coach. Eigenberger comes from Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Sheboygan Christian, where he was the head coach from 2019-22. “I am thrilled to be the next head football coach at SPASH,” said Eigenberger in a statement. “To be part of this exceptional academic and athletic institution is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

