Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police investigate laundromat shooting

By Courtney Shaw
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting at a laundromat.

The shooting happened Saturday night in the 9800 block of Buckeye Road.

When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to University Hospitals in unknown condition.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

