Jamestown, PA

Jamestown Police Investigate Fatal Late-night Shooting

erienewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN – Police in Jamestown are investigating a fatal late-night shooting. Jamestown Police report the shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. at East 6th Street and American Place....

www.erienewsnow.com

