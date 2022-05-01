ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Popular Mother’s Day flowers and what they represent

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sydney Broadus
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgoNa_0fPmhbtR00

( WSPA ) – With April showers, brings May flowers.

Mother’s Day is approaching and some people want to give the mother figures in their life the best bouquet of flowers. However, what do some of the popular flowers given on Mother’s Day represent?

Mother’s Day is the second Sunday in May because it is when the founder’s, Anna Jarvis, mother died in 1907. According to the Farmers’ Almanac , Anna Jarvis sent 500 carnations to every mother at her West Virginia church congregation on the anniversary of her mother’s death. Carnations were Jarvis’ mother’s favorite flower.

Here is a list of popular Mother’s Day flowers and their meanings from the Farmers’ Almanac and Reader’s Digest Canada , so you would be able to pick out or make the best bouquet for your mother figures.

Mother’s day gift ideas

Carnations

Carnations come in many different colors and each color has there own meaning. For instance, pink carnations specifically represent a mother’s love, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. However, white carnations represent pure or unconditional love and good luck.

Carnations are also one of the longer-lasting cut flowers that people can buy.

Day Lilies

Reader’s Digest Canada said the day lily is famous for its beautiful appearance and symbolic association with motherhood. They come in a variety of bright colors, including vivid oranges and yellows.

Gerbera Daisies

Gerbera Daisies are known for their resemblance to sunflowers and their bright colors, according to Reader’s Digest Canada. They symbolize innocence, purity and beauty. They also represent cheerfulness which stems from their welcoming appearance and many bright color variations.

Orchids

Orchids come in a wide variety of sizes and colors, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. They are considered the most “highly evolved” of flowering plants and they are an easy houseplant to care for.

Pink orchids represent elegance, poise and femininity.

Peonies

The Farmers’ Almanac said peonies come in shades of white, pink, red and sometimes purple. Peonies represent a variety of meanings from honor and good fortune to happy marriages. They can grow large, which means a bouquet of these flowers is certain to make a showy centerpiece.

Roses

Roses are a classic, however, skip the red roses, which represent romance, and go for pink, white or cream-colored instead. Pink represents appreciation, love and gratitude, white represents purity and cream-colored roses represent thoughtfulness.

Tulips

Tulips come in many colors and varieties. Even though the varieties like fringed, parrot, French or lily-fringed do not make the representation of the tulip, the color does. Some of the colors and their representations are listed below:

  • Purple represents royalty
  • Red represents romantic love
  • Pink represents affection
  • White represents cheerfulness or it could be given as an apology

Whether you buy a bouquet or make your own this year, you can give your mother figure the extra gift of knowing what each flower means and why you chose that bouquet for her. Happy Mother’s Day!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Two suspects attacked teen onboard A train: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men assaulted a teenager on board a subway train on the evening of April 19, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old boy was on board a southbound A train approaching the West 168 Street-Washington Heights station when he was approached by the two strangers. They engaged in an argument with […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PIX11

Mother of NYPD officer fatally shot in Queens, police say

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A 51-year-old mother of an NYPD officer was pronounced dead at her Queens residence Wednesday afternoon after a shooting, police said. The report came in about 2:26 p.m. Police said they responded to the home on 109th Avenue and found Anna Torres shot multiple times. Torres was shot after a […]
QUEENS, NY
UPI News

Texas dog dubbed world's tallest at 3 feet, 5.18 inches

May 4 (UPI) -- A Texas family's 2-year-old Great Dane was dubbed the tallest dog in the world by Guinness World Records after being officially measured at 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall. Guinness announced Zeus, a dog belonging to Brittany Davis of Bedford, is now the holder of the record...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Jarvis
PIX11

Queens man arrested in connection to stabbing on LI, police say

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in a parking lot on Long Island Monday night, according to police. The 43-year-old victim had a dispute with Ruqiang Xu, 53, in a parking lot along Express Street near Executive Drive when Xu stabbed the man, authorities said. Officers found the victim with a severe laceration […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Suspect pushed man down stairs during subway assault: NYPD

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect is accused of punching a 50-year-old man who was waiting on a C train platform April 14, police said Tuesday. The victim was waiting at the 145th Street station when he was approached by the man, who proceeded to punch him in the face with a closed fist. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man shot following dispute in Brooklyn, police say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the arm in Brooklyn overnight Wednesday, police said. The 27-year-old victim had some kind of dispute along Broadway near Myrtle Avenue with a large group of people at around 12 a.m., which led to a single shot being fired, according to authorities. The man was hit […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Cut Flowers#Parade#Farmers
PIX11

79-year-old man punched unprovoked in Queens subway station, police say

NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 79-year-old man was punched unprovoked inside a subway station in Queens on Saturday, police said. The victim was standing in the mezzanine area of the No. 7 train inside the Junction Boulevard station when a man punched him in the head, according to authorities. The victim hit a wall […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Slain Queens delivery driver leaves behind wife, 3 kids

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) – The search continues for the person behind the shooting death of a delivery worker in Queens, but police say they are now looking into a potential suspect. For now, all police can offer is comfort until they find 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan’s killer. The NYPD’s First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban, members […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
PIX11

MTA official responds to video of person on train: ‘we also hate cleaning up body parts of subway surfers’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An MTA worker cautioned a subway surfer who apparently wants to work for the transit agency.  Chief Customer Officer for the MTA Sarah Meyer responded after the surfer posted video of themself “running on your trains.” She asked if the individual wanted to meet up to talk about “working for the MTA.” “We […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Subway riders remain worried about safety underground: poll

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Subway safety remains an ongoing concern for New York City straphangers, a new poll found. The poll released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University found that 61% of New York City registered voters do not feel safe in the system at night. During the day, that number wasn’t much better at 43%. Eighty-six […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy