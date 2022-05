A woman from Howard County is facing life in prison for the death of her child, the Office of the Attorney General said. Moira Akers, 41, of Columbia, left her dead child in a closed plastic bag, under a blanket in a closet before being taken to the hospital in November 2018. She neglected to tell paramedics that she had just given birth and originally led on that her baby was stillborn, the office reports.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO