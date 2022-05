It was a day many in the Alle-Kiski Valley thought might never come: Aug. 9, 1985, the day the Allegheny Valley Expressway was completed. More than 40 years of designs, redesigns, funding, defunding and demographic changes that threatened to derail the entire project were overcome that day with the ribbon-cutting cermony that took place on the final leg of the expressway between Exits 14 and 15.

