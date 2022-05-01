ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haralson County, GA

Late evening chase on Friday in Haralson County ends with PIT maneuver, arrest

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago

A late Friday evening pursuit came to an end with a crash and a suspect was taken to the hospital in eastern Haralson County, according to information from the HCSO Facebook page.

They reported that a pursuit with Matthew Carl Bowman, 35, reached speeds on back roads in the Cashtown Road area where it began reached upward of 85 mph during the late night incident on April 29, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkMUj_0fPmg2oe00

Sgt. Jarred Taylor of the HCSO was forced to utilize the PIT maneuver to stop Bowman from further endangering the public after he was reported to have driven erratically throughout the chase.

Bowman did sustain injuries after the SUV he was driving rolled over into the ditch following the use of the PIT maneuver. He’ll be facing several charges once he recovers and is released from the hospital.

From the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office page:

On Friday, April 29, 2022, a little after 9:00 PM, Sgt. Jarred Taylor observed a vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign on Morgan Road and turn onto Cashtown Road. As Sgt. Taylor went to catch up, he observed the SUV speeding and failing to maintain lane. Sgt Taylor ran the license plate on the SUV and it came back to a different vehicle. At that time, Sgt. Taylor, initiated a traffic stop but the driver failed to comply. During the pursuit, speeds reached up to 85 MPH and the driver, now identified as Matthew Carl Bowman, 35 years old out of Temple GA, went through multiple stop signs, including a four way stop, at high speed. During this incident, Bowman lead the chase through multiple roads on the east side of the county while driving erratically, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and speeding. Due to the danger to motorist and citizens in those communities that Bowman was speeding and driving erratically through, Sgt. Taylor made the decision to utilize the PIT maneuver to end the pursuit.

When Sgt. Taylor used the PIT maneuver to end the chase, the Mitsubishi SUV went into a ditch and rolled over. Bowman was not wearing a seatbelt and was injured; he was transported to a hospital. On the scene, a firearm was located, it was found that the vehicle did not have insurance or current registration and that Bowman did not have a valid driver’s license.

Matthew Carl Bowman will be facing multiple charges including Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

“This offender’s actions put lives in danger in multiple communities in our county last night and we will not stand for that behavior. Sgt. Taylor brought this chase to a successful end and this offender will face the appropriate charges. It is our duty to protect our citizens and one of the ways we do that is by making our roadways safer,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8ngE_0fPmg2oe00

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haralson County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Bowman, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Haralson County, GA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Sgt#Suv#Pit
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Polk Today

Polk Today

3K+
Followers
850
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy