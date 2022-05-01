Late evening chase on Friday in Haralson County ends with PIT maneuver, arrest

A late Friday evening pursuit came to an end with a crash and a suspect was taken to the hospital in eastern Haralson County, according to information from the HCSO Facebook page.

They reported that a pursuit with Matthew Carl Bowman, 35, reached speeds on back roads in the Cashtown Road area where it began reached upward of 85 mph during the late night incident on April 29, 2022.

Sgt. Jarred Taylor of the HCSO was forced to utilize the PIT maneuver to stop Bowman from further endangering the public after he was reported to have driven erratically throughout the chase.

Bowman did sustain injuries after the SUV he was driving rolled over into the ditch following the use of the PIT maneuver. He’ll be facing several charges once he recovers and is released from the hospital.

From the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office page:

On Friday, April 29, 2022, a little after 9:00 PM, Sgt. Jarred Taylor observed a vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign on Morgan Road and turn onto Cashtown Road. As Sgt. Taylor went to catch up, he observed the SUV speeding and failing to maintain lane. Sgt Taylor ran the license plate on the SUV and it came back to a different vehicle. At that time, Sgt. Taylor, initiated a traffic stop but the driver failed to comply. During the pursuit, speeds reached up to 85 MPH and the driver, now identified as Matthew Carl Bowman, 35 years old out of Temple GA, went through multiple stop signs, including a four way stop, at high speed. During this incident, Bowman lead the chase through multiple roads on the east side of the county while driving erratically, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and speeding. Due to the danger to motorist and citizens in those communities that Bowman was speeding and driving erratically through, Sgt. Taylor made the decision to utilize the PIT maneuver to end the pursuit.

When Sgt. Taylor used the PIT maneuver to end the chase, the Mitsubishi SUV went into a ditch and rolled over. Bowman was not wearing a seatbelt and was injured; he was transported to a hospital. On the scene, a firearm was located, it was found that the vehicle did not have insurance or current registration and that Bowman did not have a valid driver’s license.

Matthew Carl Bowman will be facing multiple charges including Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

“This offender’s actions put lives in danger in multiple communities in our county last night and we will not stand for that behavior. Sgt. Taylor brought this chase to a successful end and this offender will face the appropriate charges. It is our duty to protect our citizens and one of the ways we do that is by making our roadways safer,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams.







