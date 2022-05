The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 has officially entered production at the GM Oshawa plant in Ontario. GM’s newly renovated Canadian truck plant reopened late last year as it began production of the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD. The facility had only been building the heavy-duty variant of the full-size truck on a two-shift rotation before production of the light-duty Silverado 1500 began this week. Only the Chevy Silverado HD and Silverado 1500 will be built at Oshawa Assembly for the time being, which differs from other GM truck plants that build Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra variants side-by-side.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO