Day of Giving hopes for year-round boost

CHEYENNE – While there are many opportunities to give back to the community at the Cheyenne Day of Giving events this May, organizers said providing the resources for year-round work is just as important.

They ask residents to consider donating not only food and personal-care items at the 17th annual Day of Giving on May 13, as well as the youth event the day before, but financial support. The money goes directly to 10 local nonprofits in order to purchase items during the year, as well as quality-of-life products such as bedbug-proof mattress covers and kitchen tools.

“The next 364 days, Day of Giving is available to those agencies to help them when they need things that are not donated by the public, and are not in the agency budget,” Cheyenne Day of Giving founder and board member Greta Morrow told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “So this past year, we spent over $70,000 helping those agencies.”

To ensure the funds go toward helping clients, Morrow said the organization helps create a quarterly budget to disperse for each nonprofit based on size and the number of individuals served. Instead of handing over the money, they purchase the items asked for. She said this doesn’t solve every problem for the agencies, but it does provide a safety net throughout the year.

COMEA House

One of the nonprofits partnered with Cheyenne Day of Giving is the COMEA House and Resource Center, which operates as an emergency shelter for the homeless. Besides offering a safe place to sleep, there are meals, showers, case management, family services, family education programs and overall support.

COMEA Director Robin Bocanegra said the Day of Giving event has been a source of relief in all the years her organization participated. The group receives the bulk of its protein for cooking at the shelter after Cheyenne Frontier Days, and by the time May comes around, it is the perfect opportunity to restock.

She said the bonus is the financial support.

“What we love even more than just the annual giving is their quarterly giving, because that’s used for something that isn’t typically in our budget,” she said.

Examples of past purchases are general paper and cleaning supplies, single-trip bus passes, special bedbug-proof mattresses and a heating cabinet to keep food warm. Bocanegra said the hotbox was a significant addition to the shelter because it helps with proofing bread, keeping meals fresh as residents are taught restaurant skills and helps with managing the catering business services.

Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless

Another shelter with similar daytime services for transient individuals, along with providing bikes for them to get to work or around town, is the Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless. It serves nearly 5,000 individuals a year, and the numbers are rising on a daily basis. This quarter, it helped at least 100 more people in the community than during the same time period last year.

The reason the organization depends on the Cheyenne Day of Giving and the quarterly funding is because it provides at least 90% of their snack and food items, according to Coalition Director Darlyn Tucker.

“Without them, we would not be able to survive,” she said.

Since the coalition uses paper plates, bowls and plastic silverware to serve food, this is another item that runs out quickly. Continued inflation impacts the ability to purchase large quantities, so it requested donations of these items at the Cheyenne Day of Giving event to help stay on budget.

Needs Inc.

Nonperishable food and clothes are the heart of the Needs Inc. food pantry’s services, which provides weekly food distribution throughout Laramie County. During the school year, the nonprofit also gathers school supplies for hundreds of children. The event helps refill its pantry after all of supply shelves are getting bare, especially since the holiday season is when food drives and donations are most popular.

“This time of year is where we really need a reinvigoration from the community,” Needs Executive Director Taylor Albert said, “and the Day of Giving allows that to happen for our pantry.”

The ability to serve individuals in need has also been impacted by the pandemic, meaning Needs Inc. requests more nonperishable items. She said the group is seeing an average of 94 households a day at the food pantry and clothing store, whereas prior to the pandemic it was about 31 households a day.

Magic City Enterprises

At Magic City Enterprises, the services are different from the food pantry or the homeless shelter, but the funding from Cheyenne Day of Giving has just as much of an impact. The nonprofit has provided support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1971.

It gets quality-of-life purchases, such as multi-function cookers for classes, fish tanks for the group home, waterproof mattress pads and Boardmaker units to help nonverbal adults communicate.

“This program [Boardmaker] has symbols or pictures that illustrate what they might want to try to communicate,” Morrow explained. “So let’s just say that they’re going to go to a restaurant and eat, or if they want to tell somebody they’re hungry, they can point to a picture of food.”

The images can also be printed out and put on key rings so they can carry a series of cards with them. This is an easy way for them to share what they’re thinking, or what they need.

“Can you imagine how much that expands the horizons?” the Cheyenne Day of Giving founder said.

These are only a few of the organizations which will benefit from the donations given by the Laramie County community at the youth event on May 12 and the Day of Giving on May 13. Others include the Boys & Girls Club, Family Promise, Unaccompanied Student Initiative and more.

Many of the directors said are they grateful for the work of Cheyenne Day of Giving in putting together the drive-through event, and for residents' support. It was a shared sentiment that many of the services helping people who are struggling would not be possible without participation.

“We just want to make sure everybody understands how much we appreciate their giving and what they do for us,” Bocanegra said.