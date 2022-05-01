ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jelani Woods News

Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard addressed several big-time needs on Day...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers Invite UW Whitewater Wide Receiver to Rookie Camp

The Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence when it comes to adding depth to their wide receiver room. Brian Gutekunst drafted three receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Christian Watson in the second round. Additionally, the Packers have signed multiple wide receivers as undrafted free agents. This list includes Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Danny Davis. According to a recent Tweet, the Packers have also invited Ryan Wisniewski of UW Whitewater.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Eagles were wise to pass on Tyrann Mathieu

Fresh off of what many consider to be one of the strongest draft classes in years, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles were immediately linked to veteran Safety Tyrann Mathieu…again. The Honey Badger had been waiting patiently for a team to snap him up, and the Eagles seemed like a logical fit after refusing to draft a safety, but it was the Saints who ultimately paid up. Contrary to what you’ll see on Twitter, this isn’t a bad thing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Give Massive Guarantee to Undrafted Rookie

After making nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos proceeded to tack on a slew of undrafted free agents. According to media reports, the Broncos have signed 13 UDFAs:. Alabama OLB Christopher Allen. Buffalo LB Kadofi Wright. USC LB Kana’i Mauga. East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Ballard
Yardbarker

Master Teague Headlines Bears Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Bears GM Ryan Poles projected the team would be a prime target for plenty of undrafted free agents because of perceived open roster spots. The Bears have begun the process of signing undrafted players and a key goal was getting wide receivers. They have reportedly have six wide receivers among a list of 20 undrafted free agent signings.
NFL
Yardbarker

Louis Riddick Says Maybe Pittsburgh Will be Home Again

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the final stages of their general manager search, which includes current ESPN analyst and former Pitt star Louis Riddick. While many fans would love to see Riddick return to Pittsburgh as the Steelers successor of Kevin Colbert, there are many candidates the team is considering.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Drafting Connor Heyward

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Connor Heyward in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, creating four groups of brothers within the locker room. But being Cam Heyward's sibling isn't why Heyward ended up in black and gold. "Cam just happens to be his big brother," head coach Mike Tomlin...
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans Continue To Bolster The Defense With Latest Signing

The exodus of talent from the Houston Texans continued during the 2022 offseason. Safety Justin Reid joined the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $31.5 million deal, while outside linebacker Jacob Martin signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the New York Jets. Those departures made the Texans turn their...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Gm#American Football
The Spun

Peyton Manning Recruited Matt Ryan: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning is mostly connected to the Denver Broncos these days, but the legendary NFL quarterback still helps out his old franchise, the Indianapolis Colts. This week, the Colts revealed that Manning played a role in helping Indianapolis trade for Matt Ryan this offseason. Ryan, who had spent his entire...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Undrafted Free Agent Signings

After each NFL Draft follows the undrafted free agent signing period. This season, teams have a total of $167,944 to use on undrafted free agents. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has already noted that he wants to make sure that every undrafted signing is purposeful and effective. It’s not a light task for the Silver and Black.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Nick Foles: Potential landing spots for former Super Bowl MVP

A Super Bowl MVP is on the open market. After unsuccessfully attempting to trade Nick Foles this offseason, the Chicago Bears finally released the veteran quarterback Sunday. Foles appeared in just one game in 2021 and made eight starts over his two years in Chicago. His departure continues an unusual...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Explains Why Packers Fans Should Be Excited About Quay Walker

The Green Bay Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker with their first pick (22nd overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Six picks later, they drafted his college teammate Devonte Wyatt with the 28th overall pick . As might have been predicted, many Packers fans were upset that the team did not take a wide receiver in the first round. (Of course, the Packers selected Christian Watson with the second pick in the second round). However, Chris Simms of NBC Sports reasons that Packers fans should be elated with the pick.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Eagles Continue To Shock Fans With Trade Value

The Philadelphia Eagles front office has had an impressive 2022 offseason. They may not have been the loudest when free agency started, but they brought in outside linebacker Haason Reddick who can help improve their pass rush. Meanwhile, they also re-signed defensive end Derek Barnett to a three-year, $15.2 million...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Giants Draft Grades For All Eleven Picks

Joe Schoen’s first draft as the New York Giants’ general manager is in the books. While we won’t be able to properly evaluate this draft class for at least a few years, it’s never too early to assess the value procured with each pick. Big Blue...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Bills sign one of the Top Rated TE Prospects

Prior to the 2021 college football season, he was considered by many the top Tight End prospect in the 2022 draft class. Now, he is a member of the Buffalo Bills. Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer was widely considered the top Tight End prospect in the nation by many leading into the 2021 college football season. A 6-foot-5, 255lb beast of a target who was a pass-catching machine was primed to be TE1 off the board in this year's draft. But after a sub-par season for the Aggies, his stock slipped to the point where he wasn't drafted at all.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy