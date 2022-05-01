Jelani Woods News

Prior to the 2021 college football season, he was considered by many the top Tight End prospect in the 2022 draft class. Now, he is a member of the Buffalo Bills. Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer was widely considered the top Tight End prospect in the nation by many leading into the 2021 college football season. A 6-foot-5, 255lb beast of a target who was a pass-catching machine was primed to be TE1 off the board in this year's draft. But after a sub-par season for the Aggies, his stock slipped to the point where he wasn't drafted at all.
