Jelani Woods News

The Green Bay Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker with their first pick (22nd overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Six picks later, they drafted his college teammate Devonte Wyatt with the 28th overall pick . As might have been predicted, many Packers fans were upset that the team did not take a wide receiver in the first round. (Of course, the Packers selected Christian Watson with the second pick in the second round). However, Chris Simms of NBC Sports reasons that Packers fans should be elated with the pick.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO