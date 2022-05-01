ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Box Office: ‘The Bad Guys’ Leads Quiet Weekend With $16 Million

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCRbW_0fPmeFHG00

Click here to read the full article.

Another weekend, another new Liam Neeson action-thriller in theaters.

Memory ,” the actor’s nth COVID-era caper to play on the big screen, debuted over the weekend to $3.1 million from 2,555 North American cinemas. Its eighth-place finish is a weak result, but one that’s close to Neeson’s recent theatrical releases like “Blacklight” ($3.6 million debut), “Honest Thief” ($3.6 million debut) and “The Marksman” ($3.1 million debut).

Since Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment’s “Memory” is the only new nationwide release, last weekend’s champion “ The Bad Guys ” topped the box office again. In its sophomore outing, the Universal Pictures animated heist comedy earned $16.1 million from 4,042 locations, bringing its domestic tally to $44.4 million.

“Mr. Neeson’s pre-pandemic crime pics did well, including the successful ‘Taken’ series, but audiences are showing little interest now,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. At the same time, there appears to be a very loyal demographic that is willing to return time and time again to watch the hulking Neeson avenge someone’s death.

Directed by Martin Campbell (“Casino Royale”), “Memory” centers on Neeson as an assassin who is battling Alzheimer’s disease. Variety’s Peter Debruge called the film, which has a 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, a “retread” of familiar Neeson roles. “In the end, ‘Memory’ isn’t terribly convincing, but it’s at least trying for something more serious than most,” Debruge wrote.

Overall, it’s been a quiet weekend in theaters as Hollywood braces for Disney’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which opens on Friday. The Marvel film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and takes place after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” is expected to deliver huge box office ticket sales. Until then, several holdover titles rounded out box office charts.

In second place, Paramount’s family-friendly “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” added $11.3 million from 3,801 locations. After four weeks on the big screen, the “Sonic” sequel has grossed $160.9 million at the domestic box office. The film has officially surpassed the first film’s $148 million box office tally, making “Sonic 2” one of the rare pandemic-era films to earn more than its predecessor. However, COVID-19 likely cut short the theatrical run for 2020’s “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which debuted roughly one month before official lockdowns began in North America.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” again took third place on North American charts with $8.3 million from 3,962 screens. The latest chapter in the “Harry Potter” prequel series is by far the lowest-grossing of the Wizarding World film franchise. “The Secrets of Dumbledore” has generated $79 million to date and faces an uphill battle to cross $100 million domestically. Internationally, “Fantastic Beasts 3” is far more popular, adding $25.8 million over the weekend and $250 million overseas to date. Worldwide, “The Secrets of Dumbledore” has amassed $329 million.

Director Robert Eggers’ blood-soaked Viking epic “The Northman” and A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” took spots four and five on domestic box office charts.

“The Northman” fell 49% from its $12 million debut, bringing in $6.3 million from 3,284 theaters. The $70 million-budgeted film, from Focus Features, has grossed $22 million so far. At the international box office, “The Northman” made $4.4 million from 45 foreign territories, boosting its overseas total to $18 million and its global tally to $41 million. Unless the movie takes off internationally, its huge production budget means “The Northman” will struggle to get out of the red in its theatrical run.

In its sixth weekend of release, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” added $5.5 million from 2,200 cinemas. To date, the genre-defying movie — starring Michelle Yeoh and directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — has generated a mighty $35 million in North America.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Queen Latifah Only Cares About What’s Next: ‘The Equalizer’ Season 3, Two Netflix Films and Empowering Women

Click here to read the full article. Queen Latifah has thrived in the entertainment business — from music to movies and television into the beauty industry and beyond — for more than 30 years. But the Grammy and Emmy winner and Oscar nominee doesn’t take time to reflect on her successes. “I’m always looking forward to the next thing,” Latifah says. “I don’t really rest on my laurels. I rarely stop to say, ‘Oh, damn, you did this; you were the first to get that.’ I only realize that when people introduce me for something. And I’m like, ‘Gosh, how long...
MOVIES
Variety

Benedict Wong Slams Trolls for Hating on ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Teen Star: ‘They Should Feel Deep Shame’

Click here to read the full article. Benedict Wong is standing up for his “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” co-star Xochitl Gomez in the wake of homophobic language being pointed her way online. “The Baby-Sitters Club” actor Gomez makes her MCU debut in the film as America Chavez, a gay teenager who has the ability to jump between universes. America’s inclusion in the film and dialogue referencing her lesbian mothers is reportedly the reason the “Doctor Strange” sequel is banned in Saudi Arabia and other territories. Disney refused to cut the LGBTQ references in the film. “It’s a big deal...
MOVIES
Variety

Jonathan Wolf to Step Down From American Film Market – Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. IFTA (The Independent Film & Television Alliance) announced Tuesday that American Film Market managing director Jonathan Wolf would step down when his term ends on June 30. Wolf has led the AFM for 24 years, and will continue as an advisor for the 2022 AFM, set to return to Santa Monica in person on Nov. 1-6. Over his time with the organization, Wolf launched TheFilmCatalogue.com, introduced networking and education programs, and the MyAFM online platform. Earlier with IFTA,  he spearheaded the launch of IFTA Collections TM, the industry’s first centralized service for the collection...
SANTA MONICA, CA
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Deadline

Warner Bros Wins Auction For Jason Momoa Murder Mystery Action Project From ‘Eternals’ Scribes Ryan & Kaz Firpo

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: We hear on very good authority that Warner Bros. has taken a Jason Momoa project off the table after an intense bidding war.  The project from The Eternals scribes Kaz and Ryan Firpo is tentatively titled The Executioner. With a storyline that’s under wraps, it is billed as a fun action murder mystery in the spirit of Knives Out meets The Lord of the Rings. No director attached as of yet. The project puts Momoa back in business with his Aquaman producer Peter Safran, who is producing the Firpo-scripted feature project. Warner Bros EVP Jesse Ehrman is steering the...
MOVIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog#Box Office#North American#The Universal Pictures
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

David Birney, Actor in ‘St. Elsewhere’ and ‘Bridget Loves Bernie,’ Dies at 83

Click here to read the full article. David Birney, who starred on the first season of the buzzy medical drama “St. Elsewhere,” as well as the short-lived but controversial sitcom “Bridget Loves Bernie,” about a Catholic woman marrying a Jewish man, has died at 83. His life partner Michele Roberge confirmed the news to the New York Times, and said he died due to Alzheimer’s disease at his home in Santa Monica. Birney’s nearly-40 year television career began with a part in the 1969 series “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing,” all the way through to a guest appearance in “Without...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘This Is Us’ Star Jon Huertas on Miguel’s Backstory and How That Shocking Ending Affects Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. SPOLER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Miguel,” the May 3 episode of “This Is Us.” “Miguel over the years,” was the simple description given for Tuesday’s “This Is Us,” the fourth-to-last episode of Dan Fogelman’s NBC family drama. While accurate, that logline doesn’t do the hour, aptly titled “Miguel,” justice, as it’s really the day-in-the-limelight installment fans of Jon Huertas’ Miguel Rivas have been waiting six seasons for — and also the one in which the character dies. The episode shows viewers Miguel’s origins in Puerto Rico, how he came to...
TV SERIES
Variety

Daytime Emmy Nominations 2022: Beyoncé Earns First Nod, ‘The Young and the Restless’ Tops ‘General Hospital’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé is among the first-time nominees at this year Daytime Emmys, as the National Academy of Arts & Sciences announced the ceremony’s 2022 nominations on Thursday. The singer is nominated in the original song category for her theme song to Facebook Watch’s “Talks with Mama Tina.” Overall this year, CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” received the most Daytime Emmy nominations, with 18, followed closely by ABC’s “General Hospital,” with 17. Among outlets, syndicated fare earned the top tally, with 48 nods for various program distributors, followed by two broadcasters tied on top: ABC...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Amber Heard Loses Bid to Dismiss Johnny Depp’s Defamation Suit

Click here to read the full article. A judge refused to dismiss Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, as the high-profile trial reached its midpoint on Tuesday. Depp is arguing that Heard cost him tens of millions of dollars — and his role in the sixth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film — when she published an op-ed reviving her domestic violence allegations against him. The trial has been underway since April 11 in Fairfax, Va. Depp’s side presented their final witnesses Tuesday morning — a nurse and a forensic accountant — and then rested. Heard’s attorney made a standard motion...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy