Celebrating Eid al-Fitr Around The World From Saudi Arabia to UAE

Imran Khan has been booked under Pakistan’s blasphemy law along with 150 others after the country’s new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif was met with abusive language on his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia.The case was filed by the Punjab police against the former international cricketer, who was ousted as prime minister in April, several former cabinet ministers and key members from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.Among those named in the charges are former ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Dawn newspaper reported.The complaint has been registered under the blasphemy law of Pakistan’s criminal code. It alleged desecration of...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO