ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Celebrating Eid al-Fitr Around The World From Saudi Arabia to UAE

By Tom Fish
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eid al-Fitr, the celebration marking the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan, is predicted to fall on Monday, May...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Axios

In photos: Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Muslims worldwide have started celebrating the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. The big picture: For many, it's the first Eid al-Fitr since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions began to ease. But for some, it also comes amid conflict, and as the world sees surging food prices and other economic challenges made worse by Russia's war in Ukraine.
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Imran Khan to face blasphemy charges after new Pakistan PM called a ‘traitor’ and ‘thief’ in Saudi Arabia

Imran Khan has been booked under Pakistan’s blasphemy law along with 150 others after the country’s new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif was met with abusive language on his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia.The case was filed by the Punjab police against the former international cricketer, who was ousted as prime minister in April, several former cabinet ministers and key members from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.Among those named in the charges are former ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Dawn newspaper reported.The complaint has been registered under the blasphemy law of Pakistan’s criminal code. It alleged desecration of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamic#Muslims#Arabic
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Holy Fire Lights up Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - With processions, chants and ululations, thousands of Christian Palestinians and pilgrims celebrated the Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday, the first to be held since Israel imposed new restrictions on attendance. Citing public safety, Israeli authorities sought to limit participation to...
RELIGION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
911K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy