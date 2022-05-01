ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP Responds to Biden Calling Trump 'Plague,' Laughing at Inflation Joke

By Fatma Khaled
 5 days ago
"If you're an American who's barely scraping by because of massive inflation, just know that your president thinks that's hilarious," tweeted one GOP...

Comments / 414

Leftist R Sheep
4d ago

The country prospered under Trump more than any time in the previous 60 years. Dementia Joe Talibiden and the democratic communist party has almost destroyed the country in just 15 months

Reply(85)
369
John Raciti
4d ago

If we had honest reporters in our country Biden's approval rating would be about 30 % , you notice how they never show or report on his gaffes or question his mental capacity

Reply(20)
217
James Morgan
4d ago

His laughter ends in November when Republicans take the House and Senate. Then the full impeachment for Corn Pop begins. Remember, #TenPercentForTheBigGuy

Reply(15)
210
