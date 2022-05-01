Woman Killed by Dog Pack Behind Attack She Was Sent to Investigate
The pack of dogs had mauled and hospitalized a woman a week earlier who was taking a walk in the...www.newsweek.com
The pack of dogs had mauled and hospitalized a woman a week earlier who was taking a walk in the...www.newsweek.com
its time to start puting down the owners that train/have vicious animals espec after multiple attacks
Well atleast Alabama has it right. People should be held criminally responsible for their animals. This needs to be nationwide.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 13