Red Bay, AL

Woman Killed by Dog Pack Behind Attack She Was Sent to Investigate

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The pack of dogs had mauled and hospitalized a woman a week earlier who was taking a walk in the...

Comments / 13

Beverly Cowart
4d ago

its time to start puting down the owners that train/have vicious animals espec after multiple attacks

18
Whiskey River
4d ago

Well atleast Alabama has it right. People should be held criminally responsible for their animals. This needs to be nationwide.

2
