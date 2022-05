The 14-11 San Francisco Giants have lost four straight as they host the 15-10 St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of a four-game series tonight at 10:15 PM EST. St. Louis has won four of five and will send Jordan Hicks to the mound in this one. Hicks has yet to pitch through the fourth inning in any of his five appearances, so he'll likely serve as an opener for a bullpen day. He has a 3.65 ERA but has surrended six earned runs over his last 8.1 innings.

