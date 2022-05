TORONTO — For seven years, Carlos Correa was a centerpiece of the Houston Astros and one of the best players in Major League Baseball. He was the first overall pick in the 2012 draft. He helped usher in the franchise’s rise to prominence. He was the 2015 American League rookie of the year. He helped guide the Astros to the since-tainted 2017 World Series title and to return trips in 2019 and 2021. He became the team’s most vocal leader after its sign-stealing scandal came to light. A two-time All-Star, he was the best fielding shortstop in baseball last season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO