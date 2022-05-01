Surry County divorces

The Mount Airy News contacted the four candidates running for the North Carolina Senate District 36 seat, representing Mount Airy and Surry County. We presented the candidates with three questions, asking them to limit their answers to roughly 250 words per question. Here are their answers. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.
Among the crowd on hand for the Day of Prayer service in Mount Airy was, front, Timothy Tipton, from left, Sharon Tipton, Christine Sparks, and Kathy Whitener, who serves as chaplain at Northern Regional Hospital. John Peters | Mount Airy News. Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland addresses the more than...
Comments / 0