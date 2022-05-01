ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

A tale of two siblings: Brooklyn woman sees hope, homeless brother sees despair, in Adams’ effort to end homelessness

By Wes Parnell
politicsny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Shakeba Jones, 48, heard Mayor Eric Adams was attacking homelessness on trains, her mind...

politicsny.com

Comments / 18

Pink lady
4d ago

If that's her brother...why she don't help him and move him in with her...i stead of letting the Mayor..government and agency do all the work...That's the problem..these homeless people have families....

Reply(4)
9
Melvina Watson
4d ago

People can be quick to judge a situation without not knowing all the facts. How do we know that she doesn't want to help her brother or hasn't tried in the past? Many times mental illness and/or drug addiction can go hand in hand with homelessness, which I would venture I guess is way above most of our pay grades.

Reply(1)
10
Mariella Martinez
4d ago

Why doesn't she help her brother? She's quick to give this interview about him and probably got paid to do so.

Reply(3)
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adams, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
PIX11

Formerly homeless Bronx mom returns to treatment facility to help others

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s one Bronx woman’s personal mission this Mother’s Day: to give a special surprise to over 20 moms at one Manhattan residential treatment facility. Lynne Corry, from the Bronx, knows what it’s like to be homeless, addicted to drugs and hopeless. She turned her life around, and now — 25 […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy