ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kay County, OK

3 University of Oklahoma meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing

By Nexstar Media Wire, Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCBxv_0fPmaip300

KAY COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students died Friday night when their vehicle was struck by a semi-truck on their way home from chasing severe weather in Kansas.

“It’s just so sudden,” said Brayden Siau, an OU meteorology student and close friend of the three victims. “They’re just gone, I really don’t know… It’s awful.”

Siau told Nexstar’s KFOR that Nicholas K. Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin A. Short, 19, of Grayslake, Ill.; and Drake H. Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Ind.; couldn’t have been more thrilled to be covering Friday night’s storms.

“They had a great day. They [called] their parents after and we’re telling them about how excited they were,” said Siau. “Drake actually saw his first tornado yesterday.”

However, the night took a devastating turn on their ride back to Norman.

Family finds 60-year-old McDonald’s food in wall of Illinois home

The three students were traveling in a Volkswagen Tiguan, heading south on I-35 in rainy weather, when at approximately 11:23 p.m. the vehicle hydroplaned, lost control and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle reentered the road to the left and became disabled, blocking the outside lane, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said.

“Before they could exit their vehicle, a semi came along in the rain and struck them broadside in the interstate,” said Lt. Phillip Ludwyck, with OHP.

All three young men were pinned inside the Volkswagen for about five and a half hours. Tonkawa Fire and EMS officials freed their bodies from the wreckage. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s just heartbreaking to think we lost three very talented young men. Our hearts and our prayers, just as an agency and as Oklahomans, goes out to the families,” said. Lt. Luckwyck. “You know, they lost sons in just a tragic, tragic accident.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wcwdt_0fPmaip300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdjI8_0fPmaip300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5uaC_0fPmaip300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pgvbe_0fPmaip300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGAyp_0fPmaip300

Pictures of the three victims, above: Nicholas K. Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas, Gavin A. Short, 19, of Grayslake, Ill., and Drake H. Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Ind., with their friends, provided by Brayden Siau.

An OU official released the following statement regarding the students’ death:

“The university is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of three students. Each were valued and loved members of our community. At this time, we ask the public to respect the privacy of their families.”

MACKENZIE SCHEER, OU DIRECTOR OF MEDIA RELATIONS

The University’s School of Meteorology also posted a statement on its social media pages , which read in part: “Earlier today the OU School of Meteorology received devastating news that three of our students were involved in a fatal car crash last night. We have spent the past several hours working to confirm the information, all in the hopes that what we learned early today was false. We have since learned that the reporters we received were accurate, and university officials are in communication with the families.”

OU’s student-produced and run newscast, OU Nightly, also expressed their condolences posting, in part:

“One of the students, Nic Nair, was a member of our OU Nightly Family. Nic served as a student broadcast meteorologist and production crew member on our newscasts this semester. Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with the families, friends and fellow meteorology students of all those lost as well as the staff and faculty at the OU School of Meteorology.”

Siau told KFOR friends of the three victims are planning to hold a candlelight vigil at the National Weather Center.

Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows US support

A tornado that barreled through Andover, Kansas, destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injuring several people, officials said Saturday. No deaths were reported from the tornado itself, despite the widespread destruction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

One dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Kingston Thursday night. The crash occurred at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Wyoming Avenue after 6:00 p.m. in Kingston. The County Coroner’s Office tells Eyewitness News this crash was fatal. Traffic was down to one lane in the area […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Car flips, causes lane closure on Wyoming Avenue

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a crash where one car flipped over on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston. Officials told Eyewitness News as of 3:15 p.m. EMS and fire crews cleared the scene, removing the car from the road. Crews had the southbound lane blocked off from Poplar to Division Street. […]
KINGSTON, PA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Kay County, OK
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Kay County, OK
Accidents
State
Illinois State
City
Kansas, OK
County
Kay County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
WBRE

Police charge mother after an infant was found dead

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators in Luzerne County are charging a mother after they say a 6-week-old baby was found dead at home. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in February 2020, troopers responded to the 600 block of Hemlock Street, in Foster Township for the report of an unresponsive baby boy. Troopers state parents […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Oklahoma#Traffic Accident#Kfor#Ou#Nexstar#Mcdonald
WBRE

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Pennsylvania

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry. A child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom So […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Two crashes in the same spot minutes apart in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two crashes occured in Kingston, Tuesday evening, in the same spot, just minutes apart. According to the Eyewitness News crew on scene, the first crash involved a driver heading south on Wyoming Avenue who was t-boned while trying to make a left-hand turn to get on the Cross Valley. Two […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

K-9 helps locate drugs during traffic stops

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug investigators announced in April a K-9 unit helped police seize multiple narcotics in Dallas Township. According to the Dallas Township Police Department, on April 12 a traffic stop was conducted, and through that investigation into the vehicle, the K9 unit aided officers to seize fentanyl and psilocybin mushrooms. Investigators […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
WBRE

Man survives gunshot to the head in central PA

MIDDLE CREEK TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A confrontation at a home in central PA left one man shot in the head and another charged with attempted homicide. According to Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch, late Monday evening, 41-year-old Justin Timothy Yerger shot a man in the head during a confrontation the two were […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teens airlifted after ATV crash in Klien Township

KLIEN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two 15-year-old girls had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing their ATV in Klien Township. According to Klien Township Police Chief Jon Petrilla, police were dispatched to the scene of the crash around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The chief says that the girls were headed east through […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Towanda man dies in prison after inmate fight

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has died while incarcerated in prison after a fight with another inmate, Pennsylvania State Police announced. Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell in SCI Camp Hill on May 4, 2022 by prison staff just before 3:00 a.m. According to PSP, emergency personnel responded and attempted […]
TOWANDA, PA
WBRE

Man charged with threatening woman with gun

CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man with terroristic threats after they say he pointed a gun at a woman’s head during an argument. According to the Locust Township Police Department, David McCoy was reported missing by his girlfriend around 8:00 p.m. Monday after not hearing from or seeing him since 10:00 a.m. […]
CATAWISSA, PA
WBRE

Police search for suspect in bicycle theft at Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say stole a bicycle at the Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the man pictured below is a suspect in a retail theft that happened Sunday around 3:00 p.m. Police say the man stole a bicycle valued at $248.00 […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Contractor gives back after pavement scam

LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A positive outcome to a story we brought you a couple of weeks ago, about a paving scam. A local business owner was threatened to pay up after getting work she never asked for. But another local business owner who saw her story on eyewitness news came to the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy