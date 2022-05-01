ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Times Square stabbing in 24 hours leaves man dead at Dave & Buster's

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 39-year-old man was fatally stabbed at the Dave & Buster’s in Times Square on Saturday night — the second stabbing at Times Square in 24 hours.

A fight broke out in the third-floor game room of the popular arcade-restaurant hybrid around 10:40 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Police arrested 41-year-old Jesse Armstrong on suspicion of stabbing Allen Stanford in the chest and fled the scene.

EMS rushed the Stanford to St. Roosevelt Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Bystanders said officers evacuated the building after the stabbing.

“We are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation,” a Dave & Buster’s spokesman told the New York Post . “Our thoughts and sympathies are with those affected by this terrible incident.”

Another man was stabbed during a dispute near a Times Square hotdog stand around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Emergency responders brough the victim to Bellevue Hospital. Police have not announced what condition he’s in.

In both cases, an investigation is ongoing.

