Bindi Irwin Calls Growing Daughter Grace Warrior The 'Most Beautiful Old Soul' In A Precious Post

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell ’s daughter Grace Warrior is growing up more and more every day. But now, she’s not only growing up on the outside, but at only one year of age, her family has noticed she has an “old soul.”

On April 30, Bindi posted a black-and-white photo of Grace on her Instagram with the simple, yet heartwarming caption, “The most beautiful old soul.”

Fans instantly commented on the resemblance between the growing baby and her papa Powell. One fan commented “She’s starting to look like dad now 😊” while another added, “Ahh, she looks just like her daddy ❤️.” We have to agree, we’re totally seeing the similarities between her and her papa.

In the photo, Grace is sitting upwards, hands on top of one another as she stares at the camera, looking absolutely adorable.

Grace has been growing up so much, so quickly lately. It feels like yesterday we were losing it over her crawling for the first time. Now, she’s looking just like her superstar parents and is even walking and talking!

On April 24, Bindi posted a video of Grace, asking fans if they can hear her say the words “ sea turtle .” Hint: you can hear it, clear as day, and it will make your heart melt.

Grace Warrior, 1, was born on March 25, 2021, almost exactly to the minute that one year prior, Bindi and Powell’s wedding vows took place. Bindi has talked about the “miracle connection” between the two events in the past, saying that they took only five minutes apart from one another. Truly, their lives are like a fairytale.

