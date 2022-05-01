ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben White ruled out of Arsenal’s clash against West Ham with hamstring injury in blow to top-four hopes

By Emillia Hawkins
 4 days ago

BEN WHITE will miss out on Arsenal's crucial Premier League clash with West Ham today due to a tight hamstring.

The club announced his absence just after the line-up was released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwOWJ_0fPmaA0T00
Ben White will not appear against West Ham due to a tight hamstring Credit: Getty

He has been replaced by Rob Holding, who will play next to Gabriel Magalhaes in the centre of the defence.

However, there is some good news for Arsenal fans as Takehiro Tomiyasu returns to the starting line up.

The Gunners have also named some young players on the bench.

Alex Kirk, Zak Swanson and Salah Oulad M'Hand have all been called up to the squad.

Arsenal have been plagued with injury issues over the past few months.

They have had a significant impact on the defence.

Kieran Tierney has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee issue.

Thomas Partey sustained a thigh injury during the Gunners' 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last month.

And now White's issue could prove to be a huge blow for Arsenal's top four hopes.

Mikel Arteta's side need to claim all three points against West Ham if they want to keep up with Tottenham in the race for a Champions League spot.

The US Sun

The US Sun

