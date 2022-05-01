ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

After string of broken windows and a break in, community rallies for La Esquinita restaurant

By Laura Anaya-Morga
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

Lee este informe en español

Looking through security footage at his restaurant, Erik Vasquez was able to watch the moment a man casually threw a rock at the building that represents a proud piece of his life’s work.

Footage shows the unidentified man strolling past La Esquinita Mexican Grill and aiming a large rock at a window. After failing to break it the first time, he picks it up and throws it against the glass again, shattering it.

It was the second of three crimes that have piled thousands of dollars of debt on the family-owned restaurant, a seemingly senseless string of break-ins and vandalism.

“…to destroy someone’s property just because is on another level of low,” the family wrote on its Instagram page after one of the earliest in the string of incidents that they’re still trying to recover from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuQv6_0fPmZLbZ00

Erik Vasquez, owner and his sister Cynthia Zaragoza stand next to a boarded-up window that was busted in their new restaurant La Esquinita Mexican Grill in Long Beach Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Vasquez’s path to opening La Esquinita in Long Beach began in childhood when he would watch attentively as his grandmother cooked for him and her seven children every day in the small ranch town of San Luis Potosí in Central Mexico.

His mother and siblings had already built a life in the U.S., so, at 17, he left his home in Mexico to meet them for the first time. Vasquez said he felt lost and uncertain when he arrived, missing his grandmother, aunts and uncles, but he found his footing at Chema’s Place, a popular family-owned Mexican restaurant at 10th Street and Alamitos Avenue where he worked for over 23 years.

There he was a busboy, a dishwasher and eventually a cook, where he was able to build on the passion for food his grandmother inspired.

When a vacancy appeared at a small corner on 755 W. Willow St. almost three years ago, Vasquez jumped at the opportunity to make the dream of opening his own restaurant come true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkrbY_0fPmZLbZ00

Erik Vasquez, owner of La Esquinita Mexican Grill in Long Beach Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Now, Vasquez is the proud owner of La Esquinita Mexican Grill in the Wrigley neighborhood, the same place in Long Beach where he first arrived and where his family has now lived for over 40 years.

“The flavors and recipes come from (my grandmother) but they are also taken from where I worked at Chema’s,” he said.

Two months after opening in October 2021, La Esquinita got its first major setback.

On the morning of December 18, 2021, the family arrived to open the restaurant and saw a sidewalk strewn with shattered glass and the side of their business exposed. Nothing was taken from inside but the broken window cost them $1,500 to repair.

A few months later, on April 17, was when the security cameras captured a man casually shattering another window at La Esquinita.

What’s worse, less than 24 hours later on April 18, two men in hoodies broke in through the restaurant’s back door. “They took some things but nothing too important, we think they were looking for a safe,” said Cynthia Zaragoza, the social media manager at La Esquinita and Vasquez’ younger sister.

Police say no suspect information is known in any of the crimes, and all three investigations are ongoing.

But neighbors and customers have rallied to support La Esquinita. This month, a GoFundMe page has raised over $1,700 to cover some of the damages. Vasquez says that surrounding businesses have also offered their support and have come in to buy food frequently since the crimes.

“It is hard to keep moving forward,” said Vasquez after having worked so hard for over two decades. “But we hold each other up.”

Nonprofit orders new playground equipment for Admiral Kidd Park; reopening date unclear

The post After string of broken windows and a break in, community rallies for La Esquinita restaurant appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning

A Coachella Music Festival shuttle driver is sharing new details after she was one of more than 100 drivers sickened with food poisoning. Officials are still not naming the third-party catering company that served meals to the drivers last weekend at the Riverside County fairgrounds in Indio. Blanca Moreno said she got so sick behind The post Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Broken Windows#Vandalism#The String#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robbery Suspect Jumps Off Freeway Bridge at End of LA Chase

Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy