ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Sporting and Dallas FC draw Saturday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored the only goal of the second half to help Sporting Kansas City earn a 2-2 draw...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Monday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Judge returned from a scheduled day off to homer twice and drive in the tying run as the Yankees rallied past the Royals 6-4 for their ninth straight win. Judge went deep for the third straight game when he connected off Daniel Lynch for a drive estimated at 453 feet in the first inning. He added another no-doubt shot in the ninth, giving Judge five homers in his last five games and eight on the year. Clarke Schmidt earned the win in relief of Yankees starter Luis Severino, and Aroldis Chapman handled the ninth for his sixth save. Dylan Coleman took the loss in relief for Kansas City.
SPORTS
Hutch Post

Draft complete for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the NFL draft having filled all of their biggest holes particularly on the defensive side of the ball. They addressed that area with cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis in the first round, safety Bryan Cook in the second and linebacker Leo Chenal in the third. They also landed help for Patrick Mahomes in the form of Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round and Kentucky offensive lineman Darrian Kinnard, who many viewed as a Day Two talent but who fell to Kansas City in the fifth round.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

🏈 Rivas signs NFL free agent deal

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State offensive lineman and Hutch High graduate Josh Rivas has been signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants. Rivas played in 46 career games (23 starts) at K-State, earning an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention award as a senior.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Kansas City, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
JC Post

Blue Jays finish 6th in League Tennis

Junction City Blue Jay boys tennis coach Matt Micheel reported that his team finished sixth in the Centennial League Tennis Tournament in Emporia on Tuesday. For Junction City, Alex Matthews and Cesar Edgerton Diaz Lorenzo had the highest finish on the day as they went 3-2, earning a 7th place finish in the doubles bracket.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Hutch Post

⚾️ Wichita State and K-State play Tuesday

Wichita State hits the road for one final midweek game away from Eck Stadium, making the short trip north to Manhattan for a Tuesday night matchup with Kansas State. The Shockers are coming off a series win on the road at Memphis over the weekend, winning Saturday and Sunday after dropping the opener on Friday night. Saturday's victory snapped a school-record 11-game losing streak dating back to April 12.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Velasco
KCTV 5

Willie Roaf Midwest Innocence Project

KCTV5's sports director Dani Welniak goes one on one with Chiefs Hall of Famer Willie Roaf. Nearly 1,000 turn out for Jayhawks barnstorming event at Blue Valley Northwest. KU fans came out to get autographs and meet their favorite players face-to-face on Sunday. Local high schooler making waves in college...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

🏈 Chiefs continue roster moves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs placed an unrestricted free-agent tender on defensive end Melvin Ingram in the hopes of keeping him for next season, and they traded for Houston cornerback Lonnie Johnson to add a former second-round pick to their remade secondary. Also on Monday, the Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy