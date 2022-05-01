ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a BBQ expert and here is the 1p trick to cooking the perfect kebabs/skewers

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
NOTHING says summer quite like getting the BBQ out for the first time.

Especially when it comes to cooking your favourite meat on a skewer.

Don't settle for unevenly cooked meat on a stick this BBQ season Credit: Alamy

But as any keen BBQ-er knows, getting the perfect grilled meat is easier said than done.

If you want to impress your friends this summer season with some perfect kebabs, fear not, there are a few tricks to stop them slip sliding away.

The first thing to do is avoid the normal circular skewers that are probably still in your kitchen drawers from last year, instead opt for more angular ones.

It's pretty obvious when you think about it, if you put your chunks of meat, shrimp or even veggies on a round stick they will spin around when you try to flip them.

Triangular or flat sticks are a better option, most skewers of these shapes are also reusable, arguably making them the most cost effective and environmental option.

Alternatively, you can use two wooden skewers.

Don't fret if you don't have chance to get your hands on metal ones before your next big BBQ event, two wooden ones can also work.

Using two will stop your meat from flipping as it gets rid of the single axis point - which basically means you can get perfectly grilled meat with no fuss.

Other grill masters agree that doubling up is the way to go: "Two skewers is brilliant, probably easier to pick them up off the grill too."

The trick works for pesky vegetables too Credit: Maskot - Getty
The trick is sure to wow your BBQ guests this summer Credit: Getty - Contributor

