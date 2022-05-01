ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Microsoft launches ‘woke’ editing tool which advises writers to type 'assigned female at birth' rather than 'biologically female' after Google introduced an 'inclusive language' function to avoid politically incorrect words

By Stephen Wynn-davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tech giant Microsoft has launched an editing tool which advises writers to type 'assigned female at birth' rather than 'biologically female', days after Google introduced an 'inclusive language' function on its search engine.

Microsoft's new tool, which users can opt out of, advises people to avoid using the term 'biologically female', as well as suggesting 'postman' be changed to 'postal worker', 'Mrs' to 'Ms' and 'mankind' to 'humankind'.

The technology company said the feature has been introduced to help users avoid any implication of gender bias.

However, critics accused Microsoft of censoring language while contradicting the biological meaning of the words 'woman' or 'female'.

Last week it was reported that Google had launched an ‘inclusive language’ function designed to avoid the use of politically incorrect words.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJEyh_0fPmZ4gT00
Tech giant Microsoft has launched an editing tool which advises writers to type 'assigned female at birth' rather than 'biologically female'

Helen Staniland, a software developer and feminist activist, told the Telegraph that Microsoft's new feature appears to be trying to influence how people discuss social issues, and accused the company of 'jumping on the bandwagon'.

She said: 'What do they mean by gender bias? Why are they suggesting that the perfectly descriptive phrase "biologically female" might imply a gender bias? Why would they presume that "assigned female at birth" might be better?

'It seems that they are trying to jump on the bandwagon of attempting to prevent discussion of 'biological females', but their suggestions don't help them.'

A spokesman for Microsoft said the new feature can be turned off at any point and stressed that the alternative words were just 'suggestions' and not 'autocorrections'.

In a statement, the spokesman said: 'Microsoft understands that not every Editor suggestion may be suitable for all users and all scenarios. That's why we let users be in control of their final output.

'Editor is a completely optional tool that users can turn on or turn off at any point. Editor does not make any autocorrections, all suggestions are just that – suggestions for the user to consider – and the user has control over which suggestions they choose to use, if any.

'In Word, users will have control at the critique/suggestion level as they will be able to turn on and off each one of them individually.'

Many computer document systems use methods to correct spelling and grammar, but nudging users towards woke language is being seen by critics as a step too far.

Tests on Google's new system have thrown up some major flaws.

A transcribed interview with ex Klu Klux Klan leader David Duke, in which he uses offensive racial slurs and talks about hunting black people, prompted no warnings. But it suggested President John F Kennedy’s inaugural address should say ‘for all humankind’ instead of ‘for all mankind’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LipkB_0fPmZ4gT00
A spokesman for Microsoft said the new feature can be turned off at any point and stressed that the alternative words were just 'suggestions' and not 'autocorrections'

Users typing ‘landlord’ would see a warning that it ‘may not be inclusive to all readers’ with the suggestion they should try ‘property owner’ or ‘proprietor’ instead.

Similar to Microsoft, the word ‘humankind’ was a suggested alternative to what the Google apparently sees as the controversial term ‘mankind’.

Silkie Carlo, of campaign group Big Brother Watch, told last week's Sunday Telegraph that Google's new word warnings 'aren’t assistive, they’re deeply intrusive'.

A Google spokesman said: ‘Our technology is always improving, and we don’t yet [have] a solution to identifying and mitigating all unwanted word associations and biases.’

Comments / 47

Henry Kerr
4d ago

you are physically the person you are born as. you may surgically change that or decide you don't like that but, it is what it is. Put a bow on it and decorate it like a cake if you choose. Nobody really cares and you have to live with it but , please do that and stop screaming it to the world. I find no need to run around screaming I'm heterosexual. Our preferred sexuality should be something we just are and not something we feel a need to be recognized for. for what that's worth.

Reply(5)
22
USA gone crazy
3d ago

they seriously think this stuff matters in the world. some fruit cake mental patients don't know what gender they are, so everyone has to abide by what they do. this is not even a equality, equality is treating everyone the same. well everyone is not being treated the same they're giving a certain group of people extra special privileges that the rest of us don't have.

Reply(2)
15
Swoop Kyng
3d ago

Well I've been assigned human at birth but I'm actually a SUPER human so ima need yal to support me and change everything about society. TY

Reply
8
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclusive Language#Woke#Telegraph
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
komando.com

Scam alert: Don’t click on these voicemail links in your email inbox

Scammers are continually evolving their tricks to trap as many people as possible. Whether it’s impersonating government agencies or faking a call from the bank, unfortunately, many people will fall victim. With so many new scams and methods, it can be challenging to keep track of them. Often, criminals...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

352K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy