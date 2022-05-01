ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpsonville, SC

One dead, one hospitalized after weekend shooting

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago



One person is dead and another is hospitalized after another weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting just after 6AM Sunday morning, at a home on Fairview Road in Simpsonville.

When they arrived on scene, Deputies found a man and a woman that had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released and there's been no update on the man's condition. No arrests have been announced as of the time of this report and the investigation into the incident continues.

