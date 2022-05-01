Morning rain passes at the Fairgrounds for day three

Weather is the story of the day for day three of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. A morning rain threat delayed the opening of the gates until 11:30, and WWL TV Meteorologist Michelle Morgan reports a system that brought severe weather to Kansas could result in some mud at the Fairgrounds.

“Starting off the day very warm and humid and the temperatures will continue to climb into the middle 80s this afternoon. Lots of clouds remaining over the area this morning and afternoon and scattered showers with some storms are likely. Keep that rain gear nearby especially if you're planning on heading to Jazz Fest,” said Morgan.

But if you’re heading out there it’s a stacked day three. Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, Randy Newman, Anders Osborne, Hot 8 Brass, Jon Clearly, and others will be warming you up before the headliners start things up around 5:30.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers anchor the day at the Festival Stage, with the Avett Brothers playing the Gentilly Stage, and Charlie Wilson at Congo Square.