Andover tornado rated EF-3

The National Weather Service has assessed a preliminary rating for Friday night's Andover tornado: EF-3.

The maximum width of the tornado was 440 yards, with winds up to 165 mph. The weather service says it was on the ground for 21 minutes and traveled 12.75 miles.

Three injuries were directly related to the tornado, two in Sedgwick County and one in Butler County. The other reported injuries were in the post-storm recovery.

Eastbound U.S.-54/Kellogg is open, however the westbound lanes between 159th Street East and Santa Fe Lake Road remain closed as Evergy crews continue to restore powerlines to the area.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Evergy reports 751 customers in Butler County and 13 customers in Sedgwick County remain without power. For the latest update to the outage numbers, click here .

The Andover Fire Department says 1,074 structures were damaged in the storm. The vast majority are homes. One of those structures includes Prairie Creek Elementary. It will be closed for the rest of the school year. Students at that school will have no classes this week as school officials determine an alternate, in-person location to finish the year.