Pittsburgh, PA

Severe storms batter western Pennsylvania to close out weekend

By Jessica Faith, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Strong to severe storms will push through western Pennsylvania today.

Showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west this morning. Rain will start off spotty, before ramping up through the morning after sunrise.

If you are participating in the Pittsburgh Marathon, be prepared for rain. Also, be prepared to change plans quickly. Thunderstorms are dangerous to people who are outside. Always remember, “when thunder roars, go indoors.” Conditions do not have to be severe to be threatening.

Storms today will have the possibility of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Stay weather-aware and have multiple ways of receiving warnings.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for more updates on timing and impacts.

